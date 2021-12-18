TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority board voted Friday to accept a report three years in the making: the 120-page Lower Boardman Unified Plan.
“This plan, that involves 1.6 miles that meanders through downtown Traverse City, has been a focus to restore and reconnect the river to the downtown and to the community,” said DDA CEO Jean Derenzy. “Instead of turning our backs on the river, really starting to embrace the river, identify it as the great resource that it is, and provide an opportunity for the community to identify hour their values and their vision is going to create this.”
DDA Lower Boardman River Leadership Team co-chair Brett Fessell, river ecologist with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, said the group reviewed previous studies and plans that involved the Lower Boardman, then sought to listen to the community for its ideas.
“We had an extensive effort of public engagement,” he said. “Through the initial development process, the leadership team and the community developed guiding values that basically frame what this plan seeks to do and how we keep true to it: the restoration of community, and connection, and respect for the river.”
“It considers environmental impacts, social impacts, economic impacts,” Fessell said of the plan.
“It’s tremendous that the DDA can be a leader on Lower Boardman restoration, on this capstone for the Ottaway River,” DDA chair Gabe Schneider said.
The Ottaway River was renamed the Boardman River in 1852.
“It’s great that we’ve got some real tangible outcomes, next steps we can take,” Schneider said. “(The plan) is a capstone for this entire river system, for this whole region. For too long, I think, we have turned out backs on the Ottaway, and now we can welcome it back into the front door of our lives.”
“Looking at this giant document, it’s like a burrito filled with the sentiments and desires of this entire community. And it’s a big burrito,” said Pete Kirkwood, DDA board member and the Lower Boardman River Leadership Team member.
“Obviously, the Boardman is a major artery in the City of Traverse City, and I use that term literally, because it’s going through the heart of downtown, it’s integral to what we do — and yet we have a downtown that was built facing away from it,” said DDA board member Scott Hardy. “How do we square what we want to do with the river with what the city was originally constructed to be, and how that economic vitality and vibrancy of the downtown area is basically with its back to that river?”
“I think it’s a process over time.” said DDA COO Harry Burkholder. “I think what we’ve heard from this community is they want to be engaged with the river, they want to interface with it. There’s a need. How we achieve that need is what we’re going to do next.”
“I think the 100-200 block is a great example of how we create space to make that interaction happen. So the more that we can do that, the more we can provide access to the river, I think the more that we will turn around and face and embrace the river,” Burkholder said.
Plans are being developed to transform the riverbank behind the 100 and 200 blocks of Front Street into a more walkable park-like area.
Three other governmental bodies, including the Traverse City Commission, have not yet weighed in on the Lower Boardman Unified Plan.
“It’s a starting point for more discussion,” Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis said of the plan. “There’s nothing final about this. It’s an ongoing process for the next 20 years.”
In other business Friday, Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call presented a plan for the DDA to create a retail business incubator downtown. The DDA contracted with Traverse Connect to develop a business plan for such an incubator, and this was the first report on the concept.
The idea is to address the barriers that stand in the way of entrepreneurs who want to launch a downtown business.
Chief among those barriers is rent.
The DDA incubator plan aims to lease between 1,500 and 3,000 square feet of downtown retail space, then sublet that space to about 10 startup businesses in increments of 100 to 500 square feet each, possibly at subsidized rates.
“Foot traffic is vital to this plan,” said Call. “The retail incubator’s primary goal is to produce successful graduate businesses that are financially viable within two to three years. In effect, this is a feeder plan for your real estate in the district. As retail shops open, space becomes available, we’ll have companies hopefully that are ready to move into those on a more permanent basis.”
If the concept proves successful, Call said, it could be expanded to accommodate more startups.
A central location would be essential to retail success. He and Derenzy have contacted property owners and have located some viable locations.
The incubator plan suggests that basic support services be included, and that participating entrepreneurs be required to take part in a mentoring process.
