TRAVERSE CITY — A late flurry of new businesses reversed a downward trend.
For the first time since 2014, the number of new businesses registered at the Grand Traverse County Clerk’s office exceeded the number from the previous year.
The number of new businesses as of Dec. 26 matched the 600 filed with the county in 2018. Four more trickled in during the last days of the year, and the final tally for 2019 was 604.
An assumed name (also known as a DBA, or “doing business as” registration) is the easiest way to officially create a new business identity. Filing for a new business name costs $10 at the county clerk’s office and is valid for five years.
In 2014 there were 802 new business names filed in GT County. That dropped to 714 in 2015 and declined every year until 2019.
The Bearded Woodsmith from Matthew Smith was the first official new business in 2019 in GT County. The last one, recorded on Dec. 30, was Kim’s Caribbean Treasurers by Kim Lancewicz.
The Governmental Center was closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, then opened back up for business on Jan. 2.
New DBAs must be filed in person. Renewal notices are mailed.
The first business renewal of 2020 was (The) Gingras Group, filed by Francis Gingras of Traverse City. The initial filing of Gingras Group was March 8, 2000.
The last business renewal of 2019 was Albrecht Custom Welding. Originally filed on Feb. 6, 1995, the business belongs to Walter Albrecht, who lives on Albrecht Road in Karlin.
