TRAVERSE CITY — The pandemic changed everything globally suddenly.
New ways of doing everything hit some businesses particularly hard, especially those where the option of working remotely was available to some employees and not to others.
The ability to “Change Like a Champion” will be the topic of the keynote address from Gaylord St. Mary graduate Kurt David at the 2023 Northern Michigan Manufacturing Summit May 17 at Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Center. Registration is scheduled from 7:50-8 a.m. for the Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council event, which concludes with a networking lunch from 12:15-1 p.m.
“Change Like a Champion is the edutainment platform designed to support business and sports professionals in transitioning through life’s changes,” according to the website for David, who went on to play basketball at Saginaw Valley State University, two seasons in a European professional league and a three-day NBA/Continental Basketball Association free-agent tryout.
“I’m excited to comer up there and speak to the group,” David said Monday. “There are a lot of businesses exponentially going through change. Technology is probably the biggest one and manufacturing is the other.”
David said his address — scheduled from 8:25-10 a.m. — will focus on three areas: leading change, delving into the change process and communicating that change to minimize conflict.
An author as well as a speaker, David won an Emmy for best interview in 2018 for the “From Glory Days” TV show.
“His change philosophy is based on his college education, which is in counseling,” said Kevin Olds, executive vice chair of the board of directors of GTAMC as well as the director of the Northern Lower Region of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center. “He took the lessons he learned and created a book, which he turned into a TV show.”
In addition to the keynote, Olds said transformation of manufacturing will be a big focus throughout the summit. Frequently automation and technology is at the center of the Northern Michigan Manufacturing Summit.
“The theme of the summit this year is organizational change and how companies are dealing with the changes as a result of people being hybrid, working from home, people that have had to come back to work and people who couldn’t work from home,” Olds said. “That can create some animosity within a manufacturer. How do companies communicate that and navigate the organization within their culture while still serving customers.”
Ryan Schultz, chief operating officer for MR Products, Inc. in Copemish will precede the keynote with a brief update the American Small Manufacturers Coalition’s annual ‘Hill Day’ in Washington, D.C. March 8-9.
David’s keynote address will be followed by a transformation coaching presentation by Ken Scott. “From Thinking to Doing to Being” is the title of Scott’s summit presentation scheduled from 10:10-11 a.m.
“Ken is going to teach some of the tools to coach some of the lessons we learned, how to apply them and create change,” Olds said. “I want (summit attendees) to take away two or three things that they learned and implement them in their business next week. I want them to have some ... things they can go out and do to start that change process.”
A panel discussion is set for 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. featuring Promethient CEO Bill Myers, Great Lakes Stainless President Michael DeBruyn and Iron Fish Distillery partner Heidi Bolger. WTCM’s Ron Jolly will serve as moderator.
“They will discuss wins and challenges from the last year,” Olds said of the panel. “What messages did they send out in the community to help them manage change and challenging situations.”
Olds said he hopes the different approach to the Northern Michigan Manufacturing Summit will reflect the shift in the industry.
“I’m excited about it,” he said. “It’s a little different approach to the summit. It’s a little more personal, a little more cultural.”
More information on the summit is available at https://www.makegreatthings.org/event/2023-nomi-manufacturing-summit/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.