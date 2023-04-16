Dashing Departure Debuts

TRAVERSE CITY — If planning a destination vacation to Traverse City begins and ends with lodging arrangements, a new business wants visitors to make a dash Up North anyway.

Entrepreneur Brittany Madden turned her wanderlust into a Traverse City-based travel business on Monday with the launch of Dashing Departure. The travel concierge venture aims to take the adventure out of vacation planning.

Dashing Departure works with client interests to develop a catered vacation itinerary.

If fighting about what to do and where to go while on vacation can be an issue, leave your worries behind.

“People don’t have time to plan a trip, but they want to have a great experience with their families,” Madden said. “It’s the perfect opportunity to have someone plan it for you so you can have a great experience without all the stress.”

If a wine-tasting weekend with a dash of yoga tops the vacation to-do list or spending time on the water is wanted, Madden is ready to make the necessary arrangements and do the advance work before arriving in Traverse City.

Dashing Departure changes a flat rate of $199, which could go up based on large group size. Clients contact Madden on Instagram (@dashingdeparture) and then work with her via email (dashingdeparture@gmail.com) with basic information such as dates, arrival times, number of people, occasion and interests.

Northern Michigan specialties like wineries, sailing and boating, both summer and winter recreation, dining and breweries are some of the most sought-after regional vacation activities.

Madden develops a preliminary outline of the trip with pricing information included. After input and changes, the “concierge will take care of all the bookings and provide you with a comprehensive itinerary containing all the essential details for your trip,” according to a release.

“I want to give them options,” Madden said. “Not everybody wants to do the same thing.”

Madden says she loves to come up with some destinations and activities that are literally off the beaten path. It’s something she came up with on family trips with her own family.

“When I travel with my siblings, we always appreciate something we’ve never done before,” she said, citing things like a sound bath at Joshua Tree National Park in California. “I want to give them an experience they’ll remember, something they’ve never done before and get them out of their comfort zone.”

At the same time Madden said her company will have customized add on so guest comfort is at the forefront. For those celebrating an anniversary in Traverse City, Madden said the travel concierge can have champagne and flowers ready for arrival.

“I want to make my getaways really special,” she said, making sure everything is delivered to the Airbnb or hotel room so clients only have to worry about enjoying their time in the area.

Madden said she’s one to put in a lot of research before traveling. But sometimes places don’t live up to their billing.

“When I go on vacation, I do tons of research,” Madden said. “I find that sometimes I do research on the best restaurant and town and sometimes it’s not that good.

“I actually know all the places in Traverse City, so I know all the good ones. When you’re not from the area, you just don’t know.”

Brittany and her husband, Brady Madden, got some of her travel experience by immersing in it. The couple traveled across the United States for two years and she estimates they stayed in 45 different Airbnbs.

The Maddens also spent two months staying in Barbados.

“We’ve been to a lot of places,” she said. “The experience was a lot of fun.”

Brittany Madden, who works remotely for a ICE Cobotics in Zeeland, said she would like to make Dashing Departures a full-time business when everything gets up and running.

She said she has two getaways planned for June, one of which is a long-time friend in the Detroit area, where she grew up. Madden has another getaway planned for a friend of her sister.

“I’m real passionate about travel, which is one of the reasons I launched this business,” she said. “I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit. I’ve always wanted to start my own business. It’s always been a travel focus.

“That’s what I’m passionate about and want to do full time.”

Even though the travel planning business launched on Monday, it’s not the first iteration of Dashing Departures. The first version of the company launched seven years ago and was a what Madden referred to as a “travel clothier,” shipping vacation clothing ahead to destinations.

But after three years, having to be able to provide everything from puffy winter coats to swimsuits proved to be problematic.

“The inventory kind of killed me,” Madden said.

So now Dashing Departure is taking a different approach to travel.

“I’m really excited about it,” she said about the launch of the concierge business.

Pam Rose of metro Detroit used Madden to book a June trip to Traverse City for a 40th birthday party for her wife, Katie. Pam Rose knew Madden because Katie Rose is best friends with Madden’s sister.

Plans for a party of between 25-30 people came off without a hitch.

“She’s been amazing,” Pam Rose said. “I’ve literally done nothing. It’s been great.”

Pam Rose said they had two different options of things to do in Traverse City.

“She went from there and planned everything,” Pam Rose said of the getaway, which includes kayaking, a wine tour in Leelanau County, rental and dinner reservations.