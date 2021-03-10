TRAVERSE CITY — Dancing Donkey Burgers launches next week and Nancy Leach is already a big fan.
Leach recently ordered some of the "retro burgers with no frills" for herself and her grandkids.
The only problem was that Dancing Donkey Burgers — a carry-out/delivery-only host kitchen at Opa! Grill — wasn't open for business yet. So Leach got a phone call from Paul Barbas, the owner of Opa!, Uptown Catering and the 'Coming Soon' establishment.
"'How were you able to order?'" Leach recalls Barbas telling her on the phone. "'I just ordered online' and he said, 'That's not supposed to be happening.'"
Leach offered to cancel her order, but Barbas decided to grill up her order and get some feedback on his new food venture.
"They were super-good," Leach said. "It's just an old-school burger. I was just really impressed. It was definitely a pleasant mistake."
While Leach was able to order from Dancing Donkey Burgers accidentally, everything else is by design.
Barbas said the concept "has been in my mind for many years" and is a nod to to-go hamburger restaurants of his Detroit-area roots. Barbas said Opa! Grill began the idea and Dancing Donkey is the next step.
"A lot of people (from Detroit): A) look for the coney dogs and the gyros, and B) they're looking for the retro burger," Barbas said. "You grab a sack of the burgers wrapped in wax paper. There's a little spot of grease here, a little bit of grilled onions there. You just bite into the burger and five or six bites later they're gone."
Dancing Donkey burgers are bigger than a slider and smaller than a gourmet burger loaded with items.
"Our retro burgers are based on old-school flat-top cooking with quality ingredients that are just too irresistible," the Dancing Donkey Facebook page says. "We hand-pack our 100 percent pure ground beef in our kitchen, then grill that with sliced onions. Then top it off with ketchup, mustard, pickle on a fresh grilled bun."
"They don't have any bells and whistles," Leach said. "You can taste the meat; you can taste the burger."
What a customer won't taste is mayonnaise. Forget about adding lettuce. And the burgers don't come with a tomato.
Barbas said there are plenty of places in the area to grab what he calls a gourmet burger. "Everybody is playing that game right now," he said.
"The idea is to work off a turn-and-burn kind of thing," Barbas said. "In my opinion, it's a better option than a lot of fast food restaurants."
Dancing Donkey Burgers are priced accordingly. Barbas said three hamburgers and fries in a bag with a drink will run $10, or you can get six burgers for $12. Another bundle at DD offers up seven hamburgers, two fries and two drinks for $24.
"It's not a huge burger, but it was perfect for the (grand)kids," Leach said. "Plus for the price, you can two ... or three."
"It's price-point driven," Barbas added.
Dancing Donkey Burgers also are meant to be enjoyed outside of the restaurant.
Barbas said he is working on "proper signage" around Opa! Grill so Dancing Donkey customers who order carry-out will know where to park so staff can run the burgers out to their vehicles. Customers can also get their burgers and fries delivered by a local company, RingDinnerBell.com.
Dancing Donkey shares not only a kitchen with Opa!, but also hours of operation. It is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
"It may take a few weeks to smooth out a system for Dancing Donkey," Barbas said. "This is new to us as well."
Barbas said an outdoor tent will return to the Opa! Grill parking lot to give Dancing Donkey patrons a sit-down option.
"We want to keep the tables in the dining room open for Opa! patrons," he said. "Our servers still need to make a wage as well."
After talking about Dancing Donkey Burgers on the phone, Leach found a better way to describe them a few minutes later.
"My dad would have loved them," her follow-up text message said.
