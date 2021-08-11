A haughty spirit goes before a fall, according to a verse in Proverbs.
I try not to blow my own horn too often, but I do pride myself on several things.
I understand topographic maps. I’m so thrifty I wear shoes until there are sometimes holes clear through the sole. I remember the multiplication tables. And, until this summer, I was quietly confident of my calm-water kayaking skills.
My wife and I are relatively new to kayaking, though we each had paddled canoes occasionally early in our lives.
She tells of a weeklong college-era canoe adventure in the swamps of Florida.
I once competed in a canoe race on the Thornapple River, in which a high-school friend and I finished in 36th place out of 41. That was a respectable performance considering that neither of us had ever raced before and we decided to compete only an hour before the start — and had to scrounge a borrowed canoe from somewhere. Our racing uniforms were the tattered blue jean cutoffs we’d been wearing when we heard about the event.
Fast forward a few mostly paddleless decades and my wife and I rented kayaks to float a river near Traverse City. We enjoyed the experience. We both appreciated the step up in navigational control offered by a kayak over a float tube. We rented kayaks a few more times on the Crystal, the Betsie, the Jordan.
Then, three years ago, we bought kayaks. She chose a sit-on-top. I selected a sit-in. Both were outdoor-store bargains at the bottom of the price scale. We both were pleased with our selections.
We swapped boats once, but she didn’t like having her feet inside and I felt less stable aboard her sit-on-top.
Many trips would have her tipping over once or even twice, while I rarely got wet. I felt sorry for her, but she’s always a good sport and simply climbs back atop her kayak with a smile.
I admit to having felt proud of myself (though I tried not to let it show), because I usually made it down the river without getting wet. I felt secure and steady inside my sit-in shell. I felt a sense of pride that I seemed to have better balance than my better half, though I knew part of the difference was her choice of boat style. Pride being what it is, though, my brain told me that at least a little part of the reason I stayed dry was my innate sense of balance.
Age and sore backs last year delivered a desire in both of us for more comfortable kayak seating. We began to eye higher-priced kayaks that featured seats with supportive backrests and higher stated weight capacities, which we figured would translate into reassuring stability. Boats with those two characteristics mostly seem to be sit-on-tops.
Last fall, I spotted a likely candidate at a good price. We bought it in a backyard deal from a gentleman downtown. We sold my sit-in. We didn’t kayak at all in 2020.
The hull color of our latest craft is a strange combination of faded yellow and dark gray in a random pattern that vaguely reminds me of vomit. It’s not quite as visually pleasing as my old red hull. My wife said she’d stick with her robin egg blue boat.
We finally got out on a river — the Platte — this summer. The seat in my new craft is a work of art. My back was comfortable through our entire four-hour paddle, something I’ve never before been able to say.
But my paddling pride, my haughty river spirit, took a fall.
The new boat feels quite tippy. Instead of simply relaxing and going with the river flow, I need to constantly be aware of left-to-right weight distribution. My buttocks, cradled in that amazing seat, got a good workout in a continuous side-to-side battle to maintain balance.
At one point, on a calm and relaxing stretch of nearly still water, my mind wandered away from balance toward the beauty of northern Michigan — and I flipped over in an instant. At least it’s slightly easier to get back in a sit-on-top than my old sit-in kayak.
I’m disappointed that my new craft — with a weight capacity 100 pounds higher than my previous boat — is so much easier to flip than Old Red. But the seat is wonderfully supportive and my back is happy.
My balance will improve with practice — I hope. And maybe the extra effort required of my gluteus maximus will burn calories and help me achieve a better state of physical conditioning to make up for my loss of paddling pride.
