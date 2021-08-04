Crouched in a curving concrete tunnel so narrow I could touch both sides at the same time and so short that bent knees and deeply hunched shoulders barely kept my scalp from hitting the arched ceiling, I glanced back at the faint reflection of sunlight that marked the entrance 100 yards away.
Water half an inch deep ran around my hiking boots. About 160 vertical feet of earthen dam was a psychological weight above my head that made my ears tingle.
I felt a little claustrophobic.
My assignment that day back in the 1980s was to photograph three workers repairing a steel gate at the bottom of Vallecito Reservoir in southwestern Colorado. The machinery was buried deep in the bowels of Vallecito Dam — at the far end of that long, murky lifeline to the world of sunshine and blue sky.
Following directions from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, I had found a couple of work trucks at the end of a dirt track. An unlocked opening in a tall chain-link fence gave access to a concrete hole in the side of the embankment. I crouched inside and duck-walked into the void. I soon knew why they’d warned me to bring a flashlight — it got very dark very fast.
Splashing along the mildly sloping floor, atop the trickle of leaking reservoir water, it seemed like the tunnel gradually grew smaller as I approached three men huddled near the steel gate surrounded by big rusty gears. Pressurized by the four-mile-long, 120-foot-deep reservoir, jets of water squirted out from several places around the gate.
I chatted with the workers, got my shot and beat a hasty retreat.
Vallecito Dam was completed in 1941 primarily to help irrigate crops and control flooding during the spring snowmelt. The reservoir it created also provides recreational opportunities. The structure wasn’t designed to generate electricity.
I’m not sure why hydropower wasn’t built in. Hydro is the original renewable energy source, preceding wind and solar by decades.
A graphic on the U.S. Energy Information Administration website (https://tinyurl.com/eiasite) charts the nation’s renewable electric generation sources from 1950 to 2020.
Hydro power already was a substantial power source in 1950. It grew steadily into the 1970s, then pretty much leveled off as a percentage of the nation’s supply as the environmental costs of damming rivers came into focus.
Dams on the Boardman River — now removed — generated electricity for Traverse City for many years. A hydro dam still operates in Elk Rapids. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is responsible for dozens of hydroelectric dams in Michigan, most relatively small in electric output.
The American West generates most U.S. hydropower, according to the EIA. Of all U.S. hydropower used in 2020, Washington generated 27 percent, California 13 percent, Oregon 10 percent, New York 6 percent, Alabama 4 percent.
The modern world runs on electricity — but, while renewable sources like hydro contribute, most U.S. electricity is generated by burning fossil fuels.
The U.S. electrical grid in 2020 was energized 40 percent from natural gas, 19 percent coal, 20 percent nuclear, 1 percent petroleum — and 20 percent renewables, according to the EIA. The renewables segment came from 8.4 percent wind, 7.4 percent hydroelectric, 2.3 percent solar, 1.4 percent biomass and 0.4 percent geothermal.
Wind and solar power make their first appearance on the Energy Information Administration chart in 1984.
U.S. wind power generation dropped to zero in 1986, according the EIA, then reappeared in 1989 and grew slowly into the early 2000s. Wind since has grown rapidly. It became the nation’s largest source of renewable energy in 2019, when it surpassed the contribution of hydro.
I was reminded how quickly wind power has grown a couple of weeks ago when my wife and I drove downstate to visit our youngest son. The wind farm between Mount Pleasant and Lansing — a portion of which is visible from the highway — seems to grow every year. We saw pieces of a shiny new windmill — two huge blades and two enormous sections of round tower — heading north on M-127 atop a group of semi-trucks.
The windmill standing tall just west of Traverse City was the first utility-scale wind turbine in Michigan. Traverse City Light & Power installed it in 1996. Small by today’s standards, it can power about 110 homes.
Several years ago, a Record-Eagle photographer climbed to the top of the Traverse City wind turbine. He showed me his images when he got back to the office. I was glad he had made the climb instead of me.
Given a choice between working 160 feet above the ground or 120 feet under a reservoir, I’m not sure which would frighten me less.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.