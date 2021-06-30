Pandemic-caused computer chip shortages are connected to a shortage of new cars, which is connected to a used car shortage. The used car shortage is connected to higher prices, which are connected to another blow to the budgets of the middle class.
Cars are more expensive now than they were pre-pandemic. So are houses and apartments. So is gasoline and lumber. Middle class wallets are getting thinner by the hour.
The Fed says inflation won’t get much worse. Employers are raising starting wages to attract workers. But people on the lower half of the wage scale still have it tough.
Our youngest son, who just moved from Grand Rapids to the Detroit area to seek better work opportunities, is half-heartedly hoping to replace the sedan we bought him several years ago. It’s still running OK, but rust has eaten away most of the rocker panels and it’s getting pretty old. He’s hoping — so far without success — to find something reliable for $5,000.
This is not the best moment in time to be looking for a used car. It was easier to find a deal before the pandemic, though not as easy as it was for me as a young man.
My dad took me car shopping back in the 70s when the ink was still drying on the drivers license in my back pocket. I had saved $500 for what then was the biggest purchase of my life.
After burning a Saturday trudging through a series of dusty gravel car lots on the south side of Grand Rapids, nothing within budget had struck my fancy.
I shrugged in disbelief when my dad told me he bought his first car for $10. Then he explained that it was clapped-out Ford Model A with bald tires, no top and no starter. The previous owner had solved the starter problem with a carefully sized chunk of tree trunk.
Dad explained that every time he parked that car, he would stop, get out, place the piece of firewood at a certain angle under the rear axle, get back in, shift into reverse and pop the clutch. The car would tilt up as the rear driver-side wheel lifted off the ground and — with a well-timed stomp on the brake — come to rest on three wheels and the log.
When it was time to go, he’d put the car in second gear, set the choke, then use his hands to spin the suspended wheel until the engine started. Then he’d put it in neutral and he or a friend would push the car back onto four wheels. Someone would pick up the log, throw it in the car and off they went.
I understand why that vehicle was available for $10. Even in my 16-year-old enthusiasm, I wouldn’t want transportation quite that primitive.
Fast-forward 30 years, and nothing on the discount car lots was suitable for me and my $500. So I dove into the newspaper classifieds. And quickly found my first car: a Volkswagen Squareback with bald tires, a working starter and rusted-out heater ducts. It cost just $400, which left money to buy two new snow tires.
A decade and several cars later, I bought a compact car in Grand Rapids two days before leaving for a new job in Colorado. It cost $800 and had four doors, a sunroof and 80,000 miles on the odometer. It limped into Denver on a failing fuel pump. A visit to a junkyard and half an hour of work in the parking lot got me back on the road for the last 350 miles to my destination. That vehicle took me all over Colorado, Utah and New Mexico. Three years later, the odometer showed 160,000. I could afford all those travels because it averaged 40 miles to the gallon.
Today, used car prices are crazily higher, even for clapped-out beaters. But the leap from $500 to $5,000 really isn’t that much more astounding than the jump from $10 to $500. Inflation is a nasty beast that gnaws at every generation. We old folks just like to complain.
Modern cars are much safer today than those old buggies.
Environmental and road safety laws have boosted the cost of design and manufacture. Today’s cars are also more comfortable.
Factor in inflation, and it should be no surprise that purchasing personal transportation involves a lot more greenbacks than it did decades ago.
I doubt many of today’s consumers would be happy with a car that lacked airbags, seatbelts, heater, windows and a roof.
Or that required a chunk of firewood and involved the possibility of getting a sliver every time you started the engine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.