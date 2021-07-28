Service workers got a raw deal during the pandemic in Michigan and across the nation.
Restaurants were closed for weeks. Empty hotel rooms meant housekeepers lost work hours. Office buildings emptied by work-from-home mandates translated into less pay for cleaning and maintenance employees. The pandemic brought less demand for dry cleaning, auto repair, and many other services. It was a tough period for those who toil in the service industries.
Such industries — including transportation, trade, utilities, education, health services, business services and hospitality — employed about 70 percent of nonfarm workers in the U.S. before the pandemic, according to the Pew Research Center.
The leisure and hospitality sectors employed nearly 17 million workers in the U.S., Pew said. The sectors are predicted to grow faster than other segments of the economy in the next decade.
Despite rumblings about the COVID-19 delta variant, businesses have been opening up this summer. Service employees are busier than ever. Those of us who have been spending more time than usual sequestered away from society are getting out more.
My wife and I have stuck pretty close to home these last many months. Last week we visited our youngest son downstate. He recently moved to Southgate, a Detroit suburb south of Southfield, Dearborn and Allen Park.
We were aware Wayne County virus cases were on the upswing. But, considering the rising tide of delta variant cases, we feared things might get worse before they get better, so off we went. All three of us are vaccinated. We socially distanced as much as possible. We wore masks anytime we were indoors in public. We washed hands frequently.
During the trip, I looked at the world with eyes that for months have been relatively sheltered from direct social experience. I made some observations:
- Traffic in Southeast Michigan is crazy.
People who complain about heavy traffic in Traverse City obviously haven’t recently navigated in the Lansing-Detroit corridor. Traffic on every freeway in the region flows at 80 miles an hour or more, no matter if there are 10 cars in sight or 100, no matter if there are four lanes or eight, no matter if car-to-car distance is measured in feet or inches. I struggled to feel comfortable at 70 or 75 miles an hour, and we were without exception the slowest car on the freeway. White knuckles notwithstanding, I made all required lane changes with judicious use of the accelerator pedal (My wife prefers to let me drive in heavy traffic and do her share along the more relaxed highways of northern Michigan.)
Major arteries can’t flow unimpeded all the time. Freeway traffic slowed or stopped because of construction, accident or no apparent reason. Construction signs and cones at one point reduced traffic to two lanes of stop-and-go for more than a mile. Then we merged into a single lane for another mile and a half. We motored 2.5 miles in 30 minutes. Google Maps was aware of the slowdown and still insisted we were on the fastest route. After 2.5 miles of gridlock, we came upon the actual construction site — two pickup trucks and three men with shovels filling potholes in the right lane.
Surface-road rush-hour traffic on a Wednesday was thicker than the normal congestion after the annual National Cherry Festival fireworks. We made the 18-mile trip from Southgate to the Detroit Zoo in 24 minutes. The return journey during rush hour took nearly an hour.
- Population density and business density both are higher down there.
In most neighborhoods, yards are tiny, the distance between dwellings tight. Apartment complexes are crammed in everywhere. There’s lots more concrete than grass — which I’m sure contributes to the area’s problems with summer heat and flooding.
Businesses tend to be stacked close together everywhere — for miles and miles. I noticed a big auto junkyard shoehorned between a craft store and an upscale brewpub. A forlorn former big-box store, surrounded by a parking lot thick with two-foot-tall weeds, squatted next to an insurance company doing business in an immaculate four-story building clad in shining gold-colored glass.
- Service workers were doing a great job of serving the public.
Everyone at the hotel we stayed at was friendly and helpful. The front desk crew was efficient. The housekeepers we talked with were cheerful and dedicated. The breakfast buffet workers were anxious to please.
Restaurant servers and cooks did their jobs quickly and efficiently with smiles on their faces. (My wife and I particularly enjoyed a breakfast joint with the unusual name of “Secret Recipes.”)
The manager at a repair shop (things happen) went above and beyond to fix our problem, and called three times to update us on progress.
- Service workers skewed toward a more seasoned age than I recall pre-pandemic.
Housekeepers at our hotel mostly had gray hair. We noticed a few teens working at eateries, but they were outnumbered by workers who could have been their grandparents. Maybe older service workers always have been the norm in the Detroit area — but I’ve been reading in national media that many service workers, particularly in the food industry, strayed into other industries while eateries were hobbled during the pandemic. Perhaps retirees, struggling to get by on fixed incomes, stepped in to fill the gap, at least for now.
I’ve also been reading that one of the reasons some food service workers are seeking new opportunities is that some customers, frustrated with understaffed restaurants, lash out at the workers who are doing more than their share of the work. When half the crew quits, the other half gets twice the work. It’s unfair to blame the waitstaff for slow service when they well may be doing double duty by also cooking or doing the dishes.
We didn’t witness any such bad behavior on our trip downstate. I hope northern Michigan restaurant workers are being treated well by tourists and locals alike.
After a year and a half of mostly home-cooked meals, I rediscovered during our trip that eating out is fun. I have no problem waiting a bit longer for service during this period of recovery — I know food service workers are doing the best they can to compensate for short staffs.
