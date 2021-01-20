Grifters. Con artists. Hustlers. Swindlers. No matter what you call them, they slither along the edge of society, taking whatever they can from anyone gullible enough to offer the benefit of doubt.
Decades ago, such people were famous for conning petty cash from victims face-to-face via betting games that actually were certain wins for the hustler. Today, hustlers seem to be doing most of their conning remotely — via the internet, phone or mail — sight unseen.
Last week, the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division warned of a fresh wave of scams leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Criminals have used the Economic Impact Payments and the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to steal from and profit off of victims,” Bryant Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Cincinnati Field Office, said in a release.
Some common COVID-19 scams detailed by the IRS are:
- Text messages asking taxpayers to disclose bank account information under the guise of receiving Economic Impact Payments.
- Phishing schemes using email, letters and social media messages with key words such as “Coronavirus,” “COVID-19,” and “stimulus” in varying ways. These communications aim to access personally identifying information and financial account information, the IRS said.
- The unofficial sale of fake at-home COVID-19 test kits (as well as offers to sell fake cures, vaccines, pills, and professional medical advice regarding unproven COVID-19 treatments).
- Fake donation requests for individuals, groups and areas affected by the disease.
- Opportunities to invest in fictional companies developing COVID-19 vaccines.
The IRS does not send unsolicited texts or emails, the release stated. The IRS does not call people with threats of jail or lawsuits, nor does it demand tax payments via gift cards.
COVID-19 scams should be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721. To learn more, visit IRS.gov.
The Better Business Bureau frequently repeats warnings that scammers take advantage of every opportunity to extract cash from anyone gullible enough to believe their bogus messaging.
The best defense against such hustles is to look at unsolicited emails, text messages and social media posts with a critical eye. Take a step back, inspect the message for telltale signs of possible fraud: misspellings, bogus return addresses, requests for banking information, unlikely threats of legal action, unbelievable promises of return on investment, or demand for payment by gift card.
