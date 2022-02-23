A few months ago I began reading two online forums, one about pickup trucks and one about camping trailers. My intention was to begin learning about the trailer my wife and I bought and about the pickup truck we purchased to pull it.
I perused the owners manuals, but they lack the perspective of actual users. I found a few online articles, but most of them turned out to be click-bait that merely regurgitated basic information I’d already seen.
So I turned to special-topic online user forums. I didn’t realize I’d fall down twin rabbit holes leading to internet wonderlands of information, misinformation and opinions that threatened to tear my mind limb from limb.
It’s no secret that the internet is a place where many people feel free to speak whatever comes into their heads. But there is real-life information — a bit, anyway — hidden in the spaces between all the hot air.
The forums have taught me a few things about towing, our trailer and our five-year-old truck. And I’ve learned enough to recognize that some of the questions asked are unanswerable and that some of the answers offered are far from helpful. The online exchanges can be maddening, with plenty of poor and off-topic advice offered, along with way too many put-downs.
Some of the information begs for correction. But I have resisted the urge to enter the fray. I’ve been merely a reader, not a writer. I haven’t asked a single question of my own — because the questions I had already appeared in the forums multiple times, with multiple conflicting answers.
One of the first questions I explored is repeated so often on both trailer and truck forums that it has become a joke: “How much weight can my truck tow?”
The correct answer seems to be: “If you want to drive safely, less than your truck manufacturer states.” Those sharing this viewpoint claim that manufacturers like to boast about how much weight their products can pull, even if that’s more than may be truly safe. It’s all about marketing and big numbers, these posters say.
But many answers on the forums suggest the opposite: “Don’t worry about it.” Posters with this viewpoint relate tales of drastically overloading their vehicles and getting away with it. These folks say the back of the their tow vehicle sagged badly, so they added extra springs, air bag suspension supplements and special hitch equipment to hoist their truck’s rear end back up where it belongs. Some of them mention that their trailer still sways if a semi-truck passes, so they drive with one hand poised nervously over a trailer brake control in case they need to squeeze it to avoid a crash.
Another frequent question involves how fast to tow on the highway.
The reasonable answer, shared by many, seems to be 55 or 60 mph. Research suggests that many U.S. states enforce a speed limit for trailers, typically in that range. Everyone on the forums seems to agree that fuel mileage suffers severely if they tow faster, and that things can get squirrely at higher speeds.
But some people on the forums claim they typically tow their camping trailers at 75 or 80 mph. Some of them say they’ve never had trouble doing so. Others recount a scare or two when they thought they were going to die.
I prefer to play it safe. We bought a lightweight trailer and a truck with more than enough capacity to tow it. We plan to travel at reasonable speeds.
Safety aside, the online forums I’ve been reading are full of questions that amuse me. I just can’t get enough of people’s complaints and questions that would be better answered by a local expert rather than strangers on the internet.
I sympathize with these folks, but if you seek online help with a specific problem, you need to at least define the working parameters.
- “What tires should I buy?” — This from someone who doesn’t state what vehicle they own or how they typically use it.
- “My refrigerator won’t get cold. What’s wrong?” — Well, maybe it’s broken.
- “I just ordered a brand-new truck. How should I modify it?” — Like an internet stranger would know if you want fender flares, purple seat covers or a “Mystery Spot” bumper sticker.
- “How do I connect the sewer hose to my new trailer?” — This is something best learned in close, fragrant proximity.
- “Is it worth the extra money to buy heated seats?” — That depends on whether you live in Houghton or Miami.
- “Why did my spark plugs fail at 20,000 miles?” — Perhaps your mechanic could tell you.
- “What smells bad in my truck?” — Could be anything from a leaky radiator hose to a pound of hamburger that slid under the seat on your last shopping trip to your husband who ate baked beans last night.
- “What’s the groaning noise when I pull up to a stop?” — That’s me, wondering why you think I would know.
- “My SUV is rated to tow 3,500 pounds and I just bought a trailer that weighs 11,000 pounds. Will I be OK?” — Only if you never camp more than two miles from home.
These questions and others have made me wonder about my fellow humans and how they seek to solve problems. I do sympathize with those asking the questions. But my advice to most of them would be to consult local experts: a neighbor, a friend or someone at a business that specializes in the thing you’re asking about and can actually diagnose the issue.
I’ve begun backing away from these forums. The conflicting information grates on my sense of harmony. I think I’ve learned from them about all I will. And I may have nearly exhausted their entertainment value.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.