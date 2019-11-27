Writing has been part of my life since the third grade. That’s the year my grandfather transformed what would have been just a forgotten bit of homework into an heirloom that I still cherish decades later.
I vaguely recall putting a moderate amount of childhood effort into thinking up rhymes and assembling them into a series of lines that made some sort of simplistic sense. I was moderately proud that I completed the class assignment and very proud that most of the couplets rhymed. The poem came home with my other schoolwork and I promptly forgot about it.
I distinctly recall the feeling of wonder when, weeks later, I unwrapped my Christmas gift from Grandpa, expecting to find just another toy. I instead found something that meant volumes more — a gift that resonated through my 8-year-old sense of self.
Grandpa had transformed my childish effort at poetry into a tangible historic artifact. He had assembled it — by hand — in antique type; printed it — just a single copy — on parchment; put it behind glass; and surrounded it with a professional frame complete with glued-on brown paper backing.
He had put forth a skilled craftsman’s effort to elevate my words into something worth hanging on the wall. (I refer to the artifact, not the words themselves, which are not worth hanging anywhere. In my defense, I was only eight years old when I penciled them.)
My grandfather was a dedicated craftsman. He paid attention to detail no matter what medium he worked in.
I was fascinated by his garage carpentry shop: the organized racks of lumber, the rasping sound when he sharpened a steel chisel with a crosscut file, the whir of the table saw, the array of carving tools lined up in a holder he had crafted from a couple of boards and half a pint of varnish.
He also dabbled in various arts including linoleum block carving and printing. I’ve always admired a small oil painting he did of a cottage that still hangs in my parents’ living room.
Grandpa took extreme care with everything he created.
My infantile poem didn’t deserve the effort my grandfather put into transforming it into an artifact. But maybe he predicted the profound effect his effort might stamp into my young and impressionable self-image.
He transformed a rough collection of childish words into something on a much higher plane. In business parlance, he created a value-added product, something that contained much more intrinsic value than the raw materials.
Unwrapping his gift opened my eyes to the possibility that perhaps I, too, could become a craftsman. Not necessarily with wood or paint, but maybe with words.
My little brain was boggled.
Seeing my sentences professionally printed and framed was something I had not even remotely imagined. They were transformed from a messy bunch of half-erased phrases on a piece of blue-lined notebook paper into — in my eyes, at least — a thing of beauty. I was stunned by the implication: I could create.
My siblings and I played with our new toys that Christmas Day while the framed poem rested safely on a shelf. But my eyes glanced up at it repeatedly as I savored the shock of seeing something I had written transformed into something of durable value. My dad hung the poem on my bedroom wall a few days later. It stayed there for years.
Eventually, the little rectangle of words was relegated to a box of my childhood treasures. Most of those treasures have been lost over the decades, discarded during spring cleanings or as I moved among towns. But that third-grade poem, painstakingly transformed by my grandpa into a life-changing artifact, remains a closely guarded treasure.
My grandfather opened a psychological door that led me toward a career in writing.
I still admire his skill and attention to detail. I still strive to attain his level of craftsmanship.
