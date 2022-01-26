Supermarkets tend to keep us psychologically distant from food sources.
That’s nothing against supermarkets. Cities couldn’t exist without them. The modern-day economy wouldn’t exist without them. Food markets became an inevitable fact of life the day someone made the decision to stop hunting and gathering.
There was an era when the first farmers grew food only for themselves and their immediate families. But cultures soon realized the efficiencies of scale in agriculture made career specialization possible, and that changed everything. After that, there was no looking back to the days when every individual grew all of their own food.
Most of us rarely consider the fact that supermarkets are a global clearinghouse for edible merchandise from fields, orchards and greenhouses spread far and wide. Browse the aisles of any local grocery store and you’re likely to see lettuce from California, cucumbers from Mexico, fish from China, blueberries from Peru, beef from Uruguay, cashews from Tanzania, pork from Canada.
Michiganders may be seeing less pork from Canada. Canadians may be seeing a lot fewer U.S. goods.
Supply chain issues have caused rolling shortages during the pandemic in both nations. That continues to be the case, and the situation likely will get worse, particularly in Canada.
Last week, BNN Bloomberg, a Canadian partner of Bloomberg Television, reported that Canadian border agents began refusing entry to unvaccinated U.S. truck drivers, a mandate that took effect Jan. 15. Only about half of U.S. truck drivers are vaccinated against COVID-19, BNN Bloomberg reported.
And unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers — 10 percent of the Canadian Trucking Alliance’s 120,000 drivers — now are required to get a negative COVID-19 test before they are allowed to return to Canada.
During winter, about 90 percent of our northern neighbor’s fruits and vegetables flow from the U.S. The new Canadian policy — announced in November — quickly caused produce shortages across our neighbor to the north.
“We’re hearing from members they’re going into some stores where there’s no oranges or bananas,” Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers Senior Vice President Gary Sands told BNN Bloomberg last week.
About $1.7 billion worth of goods of all types cross the U.S./Canada border on a typical day.
Long before the new Canadian border vaccine mandate, trucker shortages were a contributing factor to supply chain issues across the U.S. Other contributors have included shipping container shortages and traffic backups at ports. The new vaccination policy for truck drivers is sure to put another kink in the North American supply chain.
On our side of the border, the Department of Homeland Security in October announced the U.S. would implement a similar vaccination requirement for truck drivers. The U.S. on Saturday began banning unvaccinated Canadian drivers from traveling south across the border.
Now, only vaccinated truck drivers can cross the U.S./Canada border.
The new regulations could leave 12,000 Canadian truckers unable to deliver products either north or south, and an unknown number of U.S. truckers likewise blocked or delayed.
Cherry and apple farmers who grow in western Canada’s Okanagan Valley have been facing problems unrelated to vaccines.
Autumn flooding severely damaged the Coquihalla Highway, the main route used to deliver fruit from the Okanagan region to Vancouver.
Cherry harvest was complete before the flood, but apple growers were impacted by the road closure.
Okanagan cherry farmers expect a normal crop in 2022 despite frigid temperatures that dipped to -20 degrees Fahrenheit on December 27.
No damage is expected because the temperature fell gradually, the trees already were dormant and there was sufficient snowpack to help insulate them.
Michigan is in the middle of a typical winter cold spell. Local apple and cherry farmers never know what weather awaits them in the spring.
No matter how cold it is outside, shoppers still rely on supermarkets for food.
We depend on a supply chain transported by ships, trains and trucks to deliver nourishment to market shelves.
We fill our bellies with food — cashews from Tanzania, blueberries from Peru, pork from Canada — that is grown all over the world.
Today’s global food supply chain is far-flung, complicated — and completely dependent on drivers and fossil fuels.
Empty shelves should make us think more deeply about how distant our food sources are — both physically and psychologically.
