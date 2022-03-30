Michigan fruit growers anxiously await the arrival of warmer temperatures that will jump start the growing season.
Growers also wonder how the marketplace will behave this year. Farmers always need to think far ahead. In winter, they already need to be on top of spring and summer chores, have the materials they need either ordered or on hand, have their machinery tuned up, have workforce arranged.
Spring every year is a race to get things done. Summer is a constant grind of keeping plants or trees fertilized, pest-free and protected from storms and frost.
And throughout the year, farmers and orchardists need to be thinking far ahead — to how and where they’re going to sell their products.
Some growers of apples and pears were dealt a big surprise by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Farmers in Chile in recent years have exported apples to Russia. Farmers in Argentina and South Africa are the main suppliers of pears to Russia. Farmers in Brazil export various fruits to Russia.
When Russian troops crossed the border into Ukraine, some fruit already was steaming across oceans en route to Russia. It’s harvest season in the southern hemisphere, so fruit is ripe.
“Russia is one of the larger importers of Argentine pears, representing more than 30 percent of the total exports,” Fernando Moyano, Salix Fruits sales manager for Europe and Russia, said in a release.
But southern hemisphere exporters still have the bulk of their fruit in process, with no clear destination in hand. Since the war began, Russian importers haven’t agreed to any new loads, according to agriculture news website FreshPlaza.com.
“The alternatives are to divert to other ports in Europe or keep going to Russia ports,” said Moyano. “However it is not clear yet whether the shipping lines will deliver the fruit to Russia and in that case how long it can take. For perishable products it is a huge risk.”
Imports into Ukraine appear to have stalled, too.
Some fruit already aboard ships was re-routed to nations including the Netherlands and Italy, according to FreshPlaza.com. It is unclear if some shipping lines have decided to stop traffic to Russia while the war rages. Russian wholesale buyers, hit by the devaluation of the ruble, may not be able to pay for the fruit.
Growers may have trouble finding able buyers for some of their product this season.
“Russia is a huge market for all fruit sizes and allows a quality that other markets don’t accept,” Moyano said. “So that will put a lot of pressure all around the fruit business if that quality fruit does not find a home in Russia.”
South America mainly exports Williams, Packhams and Abate pear varieties, and Royal Gala, Granny Smith and Red Delicious apples, according to FreshPlaza. Because it was affected by frost and hail storms this year, the Argentinean crop of apples and pears is smaller and of lower quality than normal.
But the South American tree fruit supply is substantial. The war in Ukraine already has disrupted life for millions of people in eastern Europe, including their access to fresh fruit.
It’s not a stretch to say the war’s effects could spread all the way to apple and pear growers in the U.S., including those in Michigan. It’s possible there could be an oversupply of apples and pears everywhere in the world — except in Ukraine and Russia.
Local growers, because they tend to produce high-quality fruit, may not see any downward price pressure from such a glut. And maybe, just maybe, peace will be restored in Europe by the time local pears and apples are ready to harvest this year.
