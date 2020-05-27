‘Two roads diverged in a wood, and I —
I took the one less traveled by ...”
Those lines from Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken” seem particularly appropriate in this period of social distancing.
Many Americans — in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus — are making choices specifically to avoid human contact. Other Americans are taking a different road, and have abandoned the practice of social distancing.
Only time will tell which of the two roads toward the future is most rewarding.
The folks who strive to maintain social distance have a very different reason than Frost for taking the path less traveled. They want to avoid literal crowds.
Frost was writing about each of us choosing our own unique route through life. Culture is built atop shared human experience. But each of us is an individual, and our experience never can be identical to that of anyone else. To be human is to be unique.
I see “The Road Not Taken” as a call to be yourself — to follow individual interests, in individuals ways, in pursuit of whatever rewards the individual values. We’re all part of society, but each of us is unique.
Following the crowd can be fun for awhile. Following your own dreams leads to greater satisfaction.
Many aspects of pop culture play a part in my life: music, movies and food, for example. I like the Blues, Hip Hop not so much. I enjoy suspense films but generally not horror flicks. I crave turkey but not oysters.
I try to appreciate my quirks. They’re what make me, well, me.
Fashion sense always has escaped me, a trait that never helped in the dating scene. I can be relatively blind to social cues, which was a real handicap in the dating scene. Thank goodness I eventually met a woman who was able to look past my many flaws. My wife became my lifelong guide.
But I’ve always felt like an outsider. Parties never have been my favorite place. At some point, I end up standing in a corner looking around, wondering if anyone else in the room feels as if they’re a Neanderthal crouching at the edge of the shadows watching a group of more highly evolved humans sing and dance around the fire. At every party, the moment eventually dissipates. But that gnawing self-awareness of being separate hovers at the edge of consciousness.
Perhaps that feeling of being outside looking in took hold during my early travels. I ended up in Traverse City three decades ago after a long period of living and traveling solo.
National parks were high on my list of destinations back in the 1980s. Yellowstone was awesome, Mammoth Cave amazing, Big Bend spectacular. I enjoyed hiking in the Grand Canyon so much that I developed blisters on my feet there during five different visits. But those big-name parks were attracting big crowds, and I found it a challenge to actually enjoy nature while elbow-to-elbow with hundreds of other visitors. I resorted to less popular Grand Canyon hiking trails, like the Hermit and the Hance, to seek solitude.
I discovered natural places that were lesser known, along roads less traveled. I camped in Flaming Gorge in Utah, hiked at Craters of the Moon in Idaho, walked barefoot along an empty beach in Florida’s Bahia Honda State Park. The crowds were much thinner in those lesser known places.
I walked through Lehman Cave and hiked on the slopes of Wheeler Peak, not another person in sight at either place. That was years before they both became part of today’s Great Basin National Park in Nevada.
Miles of dusty dirt roads led me to Hovenweep National Monument in Utah, where I spent an entire day exploring 900-year-old Anasazi ruins — and saw not a single other person. There was a hand-written sign in the window of the unmanned entrance booth that said help was available in a town 40 miles away. That was in the pre-cellphone era.
Taking those roads less traveled became, all those years ago, my favorite way to explore the inner workings of my mind.
Being locked down by Coronavirus has been my least favorite way to explore inner thoughts. After weeks of staying at home, I’m anxious to choose another road, even if it isn’t the one less traveled by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.