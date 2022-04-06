Downtown Traverse City is in flux.
The COVID-19 pandemic certainly led to a reshuffling as businesses closed, moved or reshaped. But downtown Traverse City was transforming long before infections and lockdowns.
The construction of two parking structures in recent decades eased pressure on street-level parking spaces and made it possible for more people to commute to downtown from homes elsewhere. Hagerty’s massive new office complex brought more workers to the city core. Continual growth of tourism — and the businesses to support that growth — have delivered a new era of vibrancy to Front Street.
Prime downtown real estate for retail shops, restaurants and other businesses became more valuable, so demand for commercial space has expanded the borders of “downtown” in recent decades.
Energized by the construction of the Larry C. Hardy Parking Garage, the east end of Front Street grew into a fresh center of activity. Businesses including Bubba’s, The Little Fleet and The Good Bowl draw diners. Shops including Traverse City Guitar Company, The Coin Slot, and Peace Love and Little Donuts popped up to add flavor to the east end of downtown.
To the south, Old Town has changed from the rather sleepy side street it was in the 1990s into a vibrant business district all its own.
West Front Street — home to Folgarelli’s Market & Wine Shop since 1978 and Burritt’s Fresh Markets since 1987 — sprouted a fresh crop of businesses including North Peak Brewing, Grand Traverse Pie Company, The Cheese Lady, Slabtown Burgers and Honest Eyes Optical. New buildings popped up, including 4Front Credit Union’s new headquarters at Front and Pine.
State Street, long anchored by the Park Place Hotel and Conference Center, has been getting busier in recent years as businesses seek walking traffic just a block south of Front Street. That foot traffic is being bolstered by housing developments along State.
Eighth Street’s business district has been beehive of construction activity in recent years both before and after the street’s recent conversion from a four-lane road into a boulevard with enhanced sidewalks and bike paths. Multi-story buildings have been springing up to house a variety of businesses and residences.
Expansion of the downtown business district in nearly all directions has been constant through the last two or three decades. “Downtown” can’t push north, because of the beautiful bay. But it continues to expand east, west and south.
And it’s pushing upward. As city core real estate becomes ever more costly, it is only natural that developers seek to build up. The alternative is increased sprawl, which tends to gobble up farmland, forest and scenery — and add to gridlock for commuters.
Speaking of traffic, Boardman Lake always has (especially since 1894, when construction of the Union Street Dam increased its size by about 33 percent) and always will present a major barrier to east/west traffic flow. It is the reason peak summer traffic tends to overload Grandview Parkway, Eighth Street and South Airport Road.
But it is a beautiful barrier. The soon-to-be-complete Boardman Lake Loop Trail will allow walkers and bikers to circle the community’s largest (other than Grand Traverse Bay) body of water.
As Traverse City continues to evolve, traffic inevitably will remain a frequent topic of conversation. As will building heights. And housing. And parks. And bike paths. And sidewalks. And zoning.
The Traverse City micropolitan area, which consists of Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Benzie and Leelanau counties, is the sixth-largest micropolitan area in the United States. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, it is home to 153,448 people. Grand Traverse County accounts for nearly two-thirds of those folks, 95,238.
As Traverse City’s home and land prices continue to soar, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties will look increasingly attractive to families seeking affordable housing — which will increase automobile traffic. Downtown Traverse City, however, will remain a magnet for businesses that seek foot traffic. And for people who want to live in the center of the action — and can afford the price.
Downtown continues to evolve, as it always has. And always will.
