Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Overcast with showers. Becoming windy overnight. Low near 45F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.