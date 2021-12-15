Those of us who have lived in the Traverse City area for decades have noticed some changes in our beloved town.
There are more cars on the road, more kayaks on the river, more visitors, more festivals, more businesses. There are fewer vacant lots, fewer empty downtown sidewalks, fewer weekend nature hikes when you don’t see another soul.
It’s clear that the word is out that northwest Lower Michigan and Traverse City are great places to live. That’s why many of us moved here years ago. It’s why more folks are moving here now.
I suspect I’m not the only longtime resident who is aware the population influx has been accelerating.
When my wife and I bought our house in East Bay Township, my normal driving route to the Record-Eagle’s downtown office included two stoplights. Today, my preferred route has 10 stoplights — one less than it had before they put in the roundabout this year at Hammond and Four Mile. But that route gets so congested on summer days that it’s quicker to take an alternative route that used to have four stoplights but now includes more than a dozen.
Stoplights have proliferated in recent years because traffic control is a necessary adjustment to population growth. People can argue all day about whether stoplights or roundabouts are better, but the fact remains that increased traffic must be controlled by some method.
I’ve heard people refer disparagingly to Traverse City as Traffic City. Those folks apparently have never driven in Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles or Atlanta. Every metropolitan area in the nation has much worse traffic problems than Traverse City. Still, it’s easy to complain when you get stuck in stop-and-go traffic behind a Subaru with two bikes strapped on top (or two pairs of skis if we’re talking about winter). That stuff piled on top of the car ahead of you makes traffic jams especially traumatic because you know the people in the Subaru are on their way to do something fun outside while you’re driving to work.
I’ve heard people bemoan the existence of one or another undeveloped commercial lot in the downtown area, wondering why they sit empty for years. People frequently refer to such spots as “that hole in the ground.” The truth is, there’s always at least one empty hole in the ground in every city across the nation. They sit empty simply because not every commercial dream becomes reality. Some developments take time. Some never happen, dreams turned to dust.
Eventually, though, most “holes in the ground” are developed into something useful. Many are transformed into showpiece projects.
The Hagerty campus now occupies what two decades ago was the brownfield remains of TC Iron Works, a 7-acre industrial complex that had operated since 1871, then sat vacant for 17 years.
The 101 North Park building sprouted on the spot that had been a gas station and auto garage since the 1920s through 2001. After that structure was razed, the site languished for nine years, first as a bare lot then as a forest of concrete and rebar.
Traverse City’s downtown is much more vibrant today than it was three decades ago. Vacant storefronts no longer exist along the main stretch of Front Street. Business finds ways to thrive.
The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed businesses both local and national. But national chains continue to build in Traverse City, attracted by its expanding consumer base and growing public profile.
That profile continues to gather steam. Traverse City has been a darling of many magazines’ ‘Best of’ and ‘Top 10’ lists for years. Events like the Ironman Triathlon and Traverse City Horse Shows introduce huge numbers of participants to northern Michigan’s charms.
Some of the recently introduced visitors leveraged the pandemic-enabled work-from-home trend to move permanently to Traverse City. Empowered by high-wage careers based in big cities, those folks see northern Michigan housing as a bargain despite rapidly rising costs.
Some of these new residents are attracted by northern Michigan’s outdoor recreation opportunities. Some are attracted by our reliable climate conditions. Yes it’s cold here in winter — but we have relatively few wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, mudslides or droughts. Those kinds of climate uncertainties make a December snowstorm sound pretty tame.
Traverse City will adapt as population continues to grow. People still will want to live near forests and beaches. Traffic will get heavier. Affordable housing will remain a challenge. We’ll have problems — but we’ll deal with them.
Traverse City is changing. Those of us who have lived here for a good portion of our lifetimes already have witnessed immense changes. But we still love it here. Sure, it’s not as quiet and laid back as it was back in the day. But the business climate has gotten sunnier through the decades. In many ways, Traverse City is a better place to live today than it was 30 years ago — and it was a terrific place to live back then.
Change is a constant that can’t be stopped. It’s always been here. It’s here now. It will be here in the future.
When the nation eventually emerges from the pandemic, Traverse City will continue to attract new residents.
And business will continue to thrive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.