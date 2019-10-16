In grade school, I drove Matchbox cars from the living room carpet all the way out to the sandbox. As a teenager, I grabbed the latest issue of Road & Track magazine as soon as I could pry it out of my big brother’s hands. I daydreamed of someday owning an Austin-Healey, Morgan or Maserati.
My first actual car was a $400 Volkswagen Squareback with torn seats and a bent steering wheel. And I loved it. It taught me how to replace a generator, fix a broken turn signal switch and survive a Michigan winter without heater or defroster.
I was not brand loyal during those early years. I soon traded up (or was it down?) to a Toyota Corona with a working heater and rusty fenders. I quickly lost interest in that heap, too. I bought and sold a succession of cars so quickly that the lady at the Secretary of State office knew me on sight. I ran through a dozen British, American, German and Japanese cars in a few short years. The most expensive problems I recall from that era were punctured tires and dead batteries.
Many car maintenance chores back then were simple to perform with hand tools. I learned to change spark plugs, adjust ignition points, replace water pumps, synchronize dual carburetors and adjust intake and exhaust valves. Keeping a car running was kind of fun, part of the relationship between man and machine. We stayed in tune with each other.
I used to love cars. But over the decades the relationship has changed into more a love/hate alliance.
Instead of being in tune with each other, cars and I nowadays tend to take each other for granted until something goes wrong.
I fill the fuel tank, get the oil changed and replace the occasional light bulb. Today’s cars are so reliable I tend not to think much about maintenance. That’s great. The flip side of the story is that when a part wears out or something breaks, it can be mighty expensive to repair.
Thirty years ago, the starter failed on my Chrysler V8. I bought a rebuilt starter for $25 and installed it with two combination wrenches while parallel parked on the town’s main street. I was back on the road in 20 minutes.
A few years ago, the starter failed on my wife’s Oldsmobile V6. About 24 hours and $600 later, she was back on the road.
Modern cars don’t need the frequent tune-ups that older cars required. But when something goes, the price tag tends to be high, partly because jobs that used to be easy now are difficult. Most of us defer to professional mechanics who have expert knowledge, access to a full range of tools and a well-lighted workspace.
I’m no longer in such close touch with my car. I don’t give it a home tune-up every few months. But I’m not completely deaf to changes over time.
Last summer, I noticed a subtle grinding noise under the floorboards. Our mechanic’s prognosis was a worn clutch throw-out bearing, which would gradually get worse. It did. It began to sound like an angry tiger with laryngitis was constantly growling, threatening to bite off my foot. Earlier this summer, the noise would soften when I depressed the clutch pedal. But by late September, the grind was constant. It was time for a trip to the car clinic.
The ill-tempered tiger now is gone, but so is $800. That cost included a new clutch, which turned out to be so elderly that the rivets holding it together were partly worn through. I guess 160,000 miles will do that.
Today’s repair bills make me yearn for those days of yore when maintenance chores were cheaper but more frequent, when I could handle some repairs myself with just some wrenches and screwdrivers, back when I spent some of my free time under the hood getting my hands dirty.
Cars were simpler back then, before progress marched forward another few steps. We build technology atop yesterday’s base. Most technological advances involve more complication and more expense.
It’s easy to feel complacent when cars are reliable. So it comes as a shock when the engine won’t start or the transmission won’t transmit.
When that happens, most of us just grumble and call the mechanic. While we’re waiting for the tow truck, perhaps we should reflect on all the time we’ve saved by not doing those home maintenance chores that used to gobble up our Saturdays.
