The internet is an amazing repository of knowledge. But there’s a whole bunch of stuff out there that is of questionable value.
First, there’s plenty of fiction masquerading as fact. If you want be in the know, it’s important to consider the source of information.
Are you more likely to believe something on the Mayo Clinic website or an anonymous post on social media? Are you more likely to invest your IRA money as recommended by an experienced financial adviser, or follow a random suggestion that pops up in your Facebook feed?
I tend to trust experts more than amateurs.
I hung out with a guy who, for as long as I knew him, had a classic 1968 Bronco parked permanently in his driveway. I asked him why he never drove it. He said the engine had been “running funny,” so he had a mechanic at the local Ford garage take a look. The expert told him he needed to rebuild the carburetor (a relatively straightforward task).
About the same time, a random friend ventured a guess that the problem could be sticky valves. Instead of trusting the mechanic’s advice and fixing the carb, my acquaintance chose to take the head off the engine block (a very invasive task) to inspect the valves. In the two years I knew him, he never got around to reassembling the motor.
Second, there’s plenty of verbage on the internet that says nothing. Some folks apparently feel the need to say something, anything — even if it’s meaningless.
Too many people post product reviews before they’ve tested the product sufficiently to offer meaningful criticism or praise. No matter what the product, there’s always someone who feels compelled to post a “review” that will help no one make an informed purchase decision.
- “This book finally arrived in the mail, and the cover looks interesting — I’m sure it’ll be a fascinating read.”
- “I just ordered a pair of these vintage Christmas socks, and I know they’ll be great. They’re supposed to be here next week.”
- “I haven’t taken it out of the box yet, but I already love this mini espresso machine.”
Those folks remind me of the college acquaintance who was perennially and loudly confident he’d ace every test, but never got around to studying — and never talked about his actual grades.
Third, there are plenty of people anxious to demonstrate that their personal values are different from the rest of us. It’s good to have opinions. It is fascinating when people share viewpoints that diverge far from the norm.
Some recent online articles list off-kilter national park reviews that have appeared online.
I greatly respect the U.S. national park system. I have visited several, and each surpassed my expectations for natural wonder and scenic views.
So complaints leveled at parks on Yelp can make me laugh out loud. Some are posted in jest, I suspect, but I believe some are written honestly by people who just don’t understand what the national parks are all about.
Here are portions of a few actual national park reviews:
- “Whoopity do, Grand Canyon. You are a giant hole in the ground. ... You don’t have roller coasters or Dippin’ Dots.” — Grand Canyon, Arizona and Utah
- “Paid $20 to get in. Didn’t even get to touch lava.” — Hawai’i Volcanoes
- “I would recommend not to go in the cold months because it is very cold.” — Bryce Canyon, Utah
- “Most people have bad odor and stink.” — Carlsbad Caverns, New Mexico
- “Too many trees. They should consider removing all the trees.” — Congaree, North Carolina
- “If you have a dog, forget about having a good time.” — Canyonlands, Utah
- “Three days later, the smell won’t leave my nostrils!!” — Lassen Volcanic, California
- “It’s a big mountain of sand.” — Great Sand Dunes, Colorado
That last writer probably wouldn’t appreciate Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, either. I imagine his or her comment about our national treasure would be: “It’s just a bunch of sand and water.”
Most visitors do appreciate the incredible natural beauty offered by Sleeping Bear. Nothing on this Earth, however, can please everyone. Each of us is entitled to our opinions.
Feelings that diverge so wildly from my own force me to contemplate the wide variations in human nature. I love every national park I’ve visited, and am confident I will love the others I yet hope to experience. I don’t mind that some people are disappointed by their visit to a park. That’s fine with me — it just means the crowd will be thinner when I visit.
I, of course, have my own weird idiosyncrasies. Among them, I prefer to live in a small town rather than a big city.
I lived in a metropolitan downtown for two years. Here’s my review:
- “Whoopity do, big city. You are a bunch of people living close together. You don’t have fresh air or wide-open spaces. If you have a dog, forget about having a good time. Too many buildings. They should consider removing all the buildings. Most people have bad odor and stink. Three days later, the smell won’t leave my nostrils. I would recommend not to go in the busy months because it is very busy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.