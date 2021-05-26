I’ve tried to train social media to feed me information about art, photography, travel and how to save money by doing my own plumbing work. But the system doesn’t seem to understand that I lack luxury money.
I get headlines like: “Which stainless steel outdoor pizza oven is right for you?” and “Buy a time-share condo in Dubai for less than $10 million!”
What I crave are down-to-earth articles like: “How to replace the wax ring under a toilet without losing your lunch” and “10 ways to serve ramen so it doesn’t taste like ramen.”
Social media headlines and advertising, though, continue to skew toward the upper end of the wealth spectrum.
A week or two ago, the internet was chattering about Jeff Bezos’ new $500 million pleasure yacht, now under construction in the Netherlands. The 417-foot vessel’s topside is so cluttered with gear that there isn’t room for a helipad. So it will be paired with a separately priced “support yacht” that will allow ship-to-shore helicopter traffic.
That story offered a stark economic contrast to a series of YouTube videos that my wife and I have been watching.
We recently put money down on a travel trailer, so we’ve begun to fantasize about our upcoming adventures on the road and in the campgrounds of Michigan, the U.S. and Canada.
Our quest for information led us to a fascinating series of video interviews conducted over the last few years by a white-bearded guy named Bob Wells. He has made a late-life career out of talking to and videotaping people who live full-time in trailers, motorhomes, vans and trucks.
It’s topic close to Wells’ heart. He has lived in some form of mobile dwelling much of the time since 1995.
He launched a website about inexpensive mobile living in 2005. He became a presence on YouTube in 2015, where his videos have accumulated more than 50 million views and now provide him with a comfortable income (but he still lives in a truck).
Most of the people he interviews don’t have comfortable incomes. And that’s the major reason most of them live on four wheels.
Squeezed between low incomes and high costs, many of them simply cannot afford to buy or rent a traditional house or apartment. His interviewees tell tales of living on $800 or $900 a month.
It rather shocked me to realize, after binge-watching many of Wells’ interviews, that at least two-thirds of the hundreds of folks he talked to were elderly women. These were women who, after a lifetime of toiling either in or out of the home, are left in their 60s or 70s with health issues, no real estate, no savings, no pensions and minimal Social Security incomes.
Each story is different: divorced, widowed, estranged from family, simply alone in the world, a lifelong string of low-paying jobs, facing health issues that limit how much work their bodies can tolerate. The common thread is that they ended up facing a choice: continue engaging in a grueling non-stop struggle to pay for a fixed address — or move into a van, car or truck and gain a little economic and psychological breathing room.
Individuals faced different choices: Rent a boarding house room and barely get by month to month. Live with a family member and fear becoming a burden. Keep working as a clerk or waitress despite arthritis or other elder health issues. Share a rental unit with strangers. Or set up a camper, van or car as a mobile living unit and thereby sidestep rent, utilities and other brick-and-mortar costs.
Technically, these folks are homeless. But they don’t see it that way. The overwhelming majority of interviewees claim they’re having the time of their life seeing the country and staying active. They’re happy.
Many gravitate toward Arizona in the winter for the climate and the expanses of federally owned land, where they can camp for free or cheaply. Many of them travel the other three seasons to visit relatives and friends — and just to be tourists, camp in peace and quiet, and see the sights.
Some of the folks Wells interviewed have found ways to make money by working remotely from their vehicles. Many living solely on Social Security say they’re able to save $50 or $100 a month from their meager incomes for emergencies — something they universally say they were unable to do when tied to an apartment or house.
Wells continues to interview these mobile retirees. The majority of them seem to be women, some with severe medical issues. Many say the lifestyle, which keeps them moving and thinking, has helped boost their well-being.
Wells believes living in a car or truck is the answer to the hard place in which many people have found themselves: squeezed between a high cost of living and a low income.
It will be interesting to see if the post-pandemic era eventually brings higher wages and moderated consumer prices, a trend that eventually would allow more retirees to afford rent. Or if housing prices will continue to climb while wages and Social Security levels stagnate, perhaps forcing more older people to make the choice to live without a fixed address.
I’m glad the folks Wells interviews seem happy with their lifestyle. Not everyone, however, wants to live in a van.
A $500 million yacht is way out of my league.
But I hope my wife and I have planned well enough — and remain lucky enough — that our future choices will be easy and relatively painless.
Like deciding which ramen recipe to try Friday night.
