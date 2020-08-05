Reporting on business has been part of my professional life since before most of my coworkers were born. But I’m mystified by the stock market’s current behavior.
Either investors know something I don’t (which is likely) or they’re living in a fantasy. COVID-19 still is raging around the world. But global shares in the stock market continue to climb.
An Associated Press story this week credited evidence of an industrial recovery in China and Europe as the driving force behind the weekend’s rising stock market prices. The story suggests that investors are putting more faith in factory re-openings than they are in the rising number of worldwide coronavirus cases.
I do not understand how the stock market can be so confident in this period of uncertainty.
My business writing always has revolved around small town daily life. My reporting involves local employers, local workers, local products and local services. I dance on Main Street, not on Wall Street. So I freely admit that my perception of the stock market is that of an outsider looking in.
Lines on stock market charts always are jagged, composed of daily ups and downs. That’s generally a result of traders trying to make a quick buck, I assume. But those jagged lines, over the long term, tend to move generally up or down in weeks- or months-long trends that are based on the overall health of the economy and outlook for the future.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell from above 29,000 in late February to under 19,000 in late March. That sudden and drastic fall made sense to me — a pandemic raged across the globe and caused economic pain, throwing future profitability into question.
The fairly steady rise the Dow since then — as of Tuesday it was above 26,000 — puzzles me. It appears that investors believe the economy is doing fine.
Visible evidence suggests something else.
Europe’s biggest bank, HSBC, said Monday that its net profit plummeted 96 percent in the second quarter.
News also broke Monday that America’s oldest retailer, Lord & Taylor, is seeking bankruptcy protection. Another major retailer, Tailored Brands, owner of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, also filed for bankruptcy protection over the weekend.
They follow a slew of other high-profile retailers who have filed for Chapter 11 because America is staying home during the pandemic, socking more money away in savings accounts — and continuing to shift buying habits toward the internet.
Even a small-town reporter like me knows a healthy capitalist economy depends on the ability of consumers to spend.
Five months into the pandemic, millions of Americans still are filing for unemployment. Employers are seeing depressed sales figures as consumers concentrate spending on necessities. Restaurants and bars are nearly empty. Child care businesses wonder about tomorrow. Schools may not reopen in September. Many landlords aren’t collecting rent, and therefore may have trouble paying their mortgages.
Retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers all are struggling. Tourism has suffered.
Federally-supplemented unemployment benefits have helped prop up the American consumer and the American economy. But unemployment can’t last forever.
Everything is on hold until scientists develop a workable COVID-19 vaccine and the medical sector manufactures and distributes it.
Until then many consumers can’t spend on much but the basics of food and shelter.
When consumers don’t spend, the economy stalls, businesses declare bankruptcy and people lose jobs.
But the stock markets were up over the weekend.
I hope all those confident stock traders know something I don’t.
