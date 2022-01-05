Thousands of Michiganders are celebrating the arrival of fresh snow because it enables all sorts of winter activities: skiing, snowshoeing, snowman-building, snowball fights, snow angels — and snowmobiling.
Snowmobiling can be fun, but my experience on snow machines is limited.
My dad brought home a used snowmobile when I was in sixth grade. At the time, we lived in a house surrounded by woods. Dad, my older brother and I carved a narrow trail that snaked through some swampy lowlands, over a couple of hills and across a meadow. That little trail became a land of adventure. I was allowed to make the run alone, but only during daylight, and I had to tell at least one of my parents before embarking on the 15-minute round trip. We moved the next summer to a house that didn’t have access to a riding area, so the machine was sold.
I didn’t climb on a snowmobile for 35 years.
Then I was assigned to take photographs for a magazine article about snowmobiling. I filled a bag with cameras and lenses, pulled on my warmest outerwear, and drove out to Ranch Rudolf to meet the folks I’d be photographing during a half-day ride.
The group consisted of my boss, a trio of snowmobile enthusiasts he was friends with, and a female co-worker who had been riding all her life. They planned the route to offer a variety of photographic scenes: open fields, narrow trails, pine groves, a scenic bridge. It was late January and the snow was deep, the sky gray.
Getting acclimated to the rental snowmobile was easy. I had ridden motorcycles extensively, and the controls on a snowmobile are simpler: handlebars to steer and a twist-grip throttle. There was a brake lever on the rental machine, too, but I never had to use it that day — the snow provided enough friction to stop as soon as I released the throttle. And it’s generally easier to balance a snowmobile on its wide track and two front skis than a motorcycle on two narrow tires, so I felt comfortable atop the machine.
I functioned as both photographer and art director that day. As we rode along, I’d keep my eyes peeled for photogenic backdrops and, when I saw one, call the group to stop, then arrange machines and people. My boss, of course, also offered input on where to take photos.
My snowmobiling inexperience didn’t interfere with the mission, at least not much.
I’m sure the others had to keep a light hand on their throttles so I didn’t fall behind. They all offered guidance and trail wisdom to help keep me out of trouble. I, of course, had to get into at least a little trouble, if only to provide amusement for my trip companions.
Crossing what I thought was a featureless meadow, the other riders suddenly rolled on what I judged an unnecessary burst of speed. I thought they were just reveling in the freedom of a full throttle. I trundled along at my usual pace — and felt the rear of my machine suddenly drop away as if it had decided to bungee jump off the Glen Lake Narrows bridge. The engine stalled and I found myself lying on my back even though I was still gripping the handlebars.
I had buried my machine seat-deep in a concealed ditch full of drifted snow. My companions were soaring eagles; I was a plodding turtle — now inverted and going nowhere.
After struggling to swim away from the pit with camera case in tow, I looked back at the mired snowmobile. All I could see was two ski tips, part of the engine cowl, and a headlight aimed toward the clouds like an icy Bat-Signal. It took four of us grunting and pulling to extract my ride from that deep hole.
Later on, crossing one particularly lumpy open field, motorcycle experience kicked in and I stood up so my knees could absorb some of the bumps. At our next stop, my co-worker told me that was bad form, that she had been taught to keep butt firmly planted on seat no matter how rough the terrain. We agreed to disagree on bump-riding technique.
Overall, it was a productive day. The photographs did the job. I enjoyed my reintroduction to snowmobiling. I survived the day without bloodshed and with only lightly bruised pride.
Five hours of riding and taking pictures sapped my energy. I was glad when we returned to Ranch Rudolf to peel off gloves, helmets, coats and sat down for a meal in a warm dining room.
I haven’t been back on a snowmobile since that day. But I understand the attraction of cruising Michigan trails atop a highway of snow.
The woods are lovely, dark and deep. The meadows are pleasant, bright and wide. Winding forest trails offer the anticipation of not knowing what is around the next bend. Rolling on the throttle delivers exhilaration. When you switch off the engine, the winter woods are peaceful.
The region’s trail network attracts riders from across the Midwest. Northern Michigan businesses appreciate the influx of snow-loving tourists delivered by snowmobiling season.
Snow machine enthusiasts already are roaring along Upper Peninsula trails. They’ll soon become more common around Traverse City, especially if today’s predicted snowfall piles up. Wherever they ride, winter visitors help sustain business in the north country.
