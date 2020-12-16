Each year’s first snow brings mixed feelings. It can be beautiful. It can be ugly.
The trees outside my window all weekend formed a beautiful tapestry of white lines and gray shadows. Our long driveway — buried under eight inches of wet snow — presented an ugly barrier to wheeled traffic.
I rolled out the snowblower and spent a sweaty hour and a half clearing the route to civilization. Then I took a shower, made a mug of hot cocoa, and gazed out the window at Mother Nature’s topping on the forest cake. Those trees, clothed in snow instead of leaves, sure were pretty.
Winter, though, never has been my favorite season. That distinction belongs to summer, when I revel in sunshine, shorts and sand dunes.
But I’ve never shied away from winter. Traverse City has delivered 30 years of wonderful winters to my family — winters filled with snowmen, snow angels, skiing, ice skating, sledding, snowball fights, snowshoeing and walks in silent cathedral-like forests.
I’m glad that my wife and I — like our parents before us — raised our children in Michigan’s four-season climate. The cycle of seasons offers so much joy of experience. It demonstrates a world that constantly changes — but always circles back. Leaves fall from the trees, new ones grow in the spring. Grass turns brown as winter approaches, then a lovely shade of green when the snow recedes. Temperatures go up and down and back up again, allowing kids to experience a taste of the climate smorgasbord our world has to offer.
Our kids have grown into adults. They can explore the world independently. They can spend time in places where snow never falls and other places where snow never melts. Because they grew up in Michigan, they’ve sampled a tasty flight of climate brews.
Both our sons still live in Michigan. But one just returned to Grand Rapids from his second trip to Arizona (he said he wore a mask, socially distanced and spent most of the time outdoors) in the last year and a half.
My wife and I wonder if he’s scoping out the warm desert state as a possible future home. It’s a long way from Traverse City and from mom and dad — but I empathize. Freezing temperatures don’t float my boat each and every day of winter. I encourage him to adopt a new home state if that’s what he wants.
If he does, he’ll be following in his father’s footsteps. I paid rent in three other states before — 30 years ago — returning to my home state of Michigan, getting married and settling down.
Other things have settled during those decades, including my waistline and my arches. Things change.
I used to love downhill skiing. Still do, though my aging knees complain.
I abandoned ice skating and sledding decades ago, but took up the sports of snowblowing and roof shoveling, so I guess life is fair.
In a few weeks, when I’m up on the roof digging through two feet of accumulated snow, I’ll pause to let the sweat dissipate — and will cast an appreciative gaze at the beautiful tapestry of snow-covered tree branches that decorate the Michigan winter.
