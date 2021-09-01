Americans apparently are hoarding coins. But probably not on purpose. It’s more like the nation as a whole misplaced a few billion coins in the national couch.
The coin shortage reached peak last year, when stores in Traverse City and everywhere else ran short of coins to make change. Pandemic disruptions to spending patterns drastically altered the usual flow of quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies. Banks couldn’t get enough coins, so they couldn’t dispense enough coins to retailers, who therefore couldn’t always make correct change for customers’ purchases.
The U.S. Mint responded last year by stepping up coin production. The Federal Reserve responded by placing temporary caps on the number of coins individual institutions could order to ensure the supply was evenly distributed. Those caps eventually were removed, but were reinstituted in May 2021 as the coin shortage staggered on.
The Mint always makes new coins to replace those that wear out. Lately, it’s been working overtime. In a typical year, 17 percent of coins in circulation are newly minted.
“Since mid-June of 2020, the U.S. Mint has been operating at full production capacity,” according to the Federal Reserve. “In 2020, the Mint produced 14.8 billion coins, a 24 percent increase from the 11.9 billion coins produced in 2019.”
To address the coin circulation problem, the United States Mint and Federal Reserve in July 2020 established the U.S. Coin Task Force (https://getcoinmoving.org). The task force in May issued this statement:
“Coin circulation has emerged as a new disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many have referred to this as a shortage; however it is not. There is more than $40 billion in coin already in circulation, most of which is sitting dormant inside America’s 128 million households.
“As people have changed their spending habits, and coin-intensive businesses and financial institution lobbies have been less accessible, the nation’s coin is pooling in change jars, in car cup holders and in shuttered businesses, making it difficult for the businesses of this country to get the coin that they need to support cash transactions.”
The term “in circulation” just means coins not currently stored by the government. Coins in circulation can be in cash registers, bank vaults, piggy banks and, yes, hiding between the cushions of your couch.
I recall long ago rifling through chairs and sofas trying to find enough coins to satisfy a soda machine. I remember hosing out my car one spring and finding about $10 in change that had fallen out of pockets.
Back in those days, my left pants pocket always jingled with a few coins. They were a part of everyday life. Everyone had a few dimes and a couple of nickels handy at all times. If you left the house coinless, you almost certainly returned home with a few coins acquired during the course of the day.
Times have changed. The pandemic accelerated society’s trial separation from coinage. The cashless society long dreamed of by science fiction writers is fast approaching. We were getting there anyway, but COVID-19 disruptions delivered many of us from coin.
For some segments of society, though, cash remains king.
“The weak circulation affects most everyone, but the hardest hit are small cash-dependent businesses and those who are least well off,” said Hannah Walker, member of the U.S. Coin Task Force. “For millions of Americans, cash is the only form of payment.”
Many Americans during the pandemic leaned toward purchasing at least some supplies online rather than at local stores. We’ve been eating out less during the pandemic. And when we do buy in brick-and-mortar stores, we’re more likely these days to use a credit or debit card than cash. Those changes in our national behavior translate into less work for coinage.
My pocket stopped jingling four or five years ago, coins replaced by a slice of plastic. I’d still arrive home occasionally with a dime or two, but they went into a jar instead of back in my pocket for the next day’s transactions. I no longer made use of those stray coins — they just collected dust. Every few months, my wife or I would take the jar to the bank. Coins were traveling a one-way street at our house.
A year and a half into the pandemic, coins at our house are living at the end of a dead-end road. The coin jar sits on the shelf, the few coins within undisturbed since March 2020.
So I’m part of the national coin shortage problem. I should deposit the contents of our coin jar at the bank. I won’t bother looking in the couch cushions, because there’s no possibility coins slipped out of an empty pocket. I still keep a few quarters in my car for parking meters, but I can’t remember the last time I needed one.
The U.S. Mint a few weeks ago issued a statement addressing the coin shortage. It said, in part:
“Until coin circulation patterns return to normal, it may be more difficult for retailers and small businesses to accept cash payments. For millions of Americans, cash is the only form of payment and cash transactions rely on coins to make change. We ask that the American public start spending their coins, depositing them, or exchanging them for currency at financial institutions or taking them to a coin redemption kiosk.”
Downtown Traverse City doesn’t appear to be suffering from any coin shortage. Last week, I conducted an informal survey among a handful of Front Street shops. Workers at Golden Shoes, What to Wear, Eleven and Espresso Bay all said they hadn’t had any problem making change this summer. That’s probably because most downtown businesses deal predominately with credit cards, not cash.
That’s something that isn’t likely to change anytime soon. America is moving ever closer to becoming a cashless society.
