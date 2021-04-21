Rain is falling, the sky is bawling, and I can’t wait for summer.
Spring is my second-favorite season, right after those precious three months of June, July and August. Springtime rains signal the approach of flowers, which are pretty, and warmer temperatures, which are beautiful.
Michigan summer tastes extra sweet because the other three seasons offer contrast. My paradise is shirt-sleeve weather, plenty of sunshine and the great outdoors. Some of my best memories are firmly rooted in summers spent outdoors — wispy dreamscapes that shimmer in the breeze but are rooted in long-ago realities.
The pandemic, and the social distancing that derived from it, have made public outdoor spaces all the more precious. Parklands in northern Michigan and across the nation saw a 2020 surge in traffic. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore both saw record visitor numbers last year. They both appear on track for another year of heavy use.
I’m glad more Americans are discovering the joys of camping. I’m also selfishly peeved by the trend, because it means the peace and quiet I crave will be harder to find. It also means it will be more difficult to find the equipment needed to enjoy the outdoors.
When I was younger, I found solitude with a backpack, a tent and hiking boots. Those days have disappeared.
I still use hiking boots (they look great with a sport jacket and a striped tie, though my wife disagrees). Sometimes, I still even hit a backcountry trail, but my knees scream after a couple of miles.
I wore out several backpacks but still have one beat-up souvenir. I can’t bear to part with it, even though it smells like a farmhouse basement.
I donated our last tent to a thrift store after I realized I no longer had any desire to sleep on the ground. That sort of thing can be a treat when you’re in your 20s or 30s. The attraction fades as aches and pains accumulate.
But I still yearn for the camping life. I’m incredibly thankful my wife also hankers for a taste of nature and travel.
We’ve been thinking seriously for a couple of years about buying a recreational vehicle. Fifteen years ago, we experimented with an ancient motorhome. It gave me headaches, because a motorhome is basically an old truck. Old trucks require maintenance and repairs, especially if they sit idle for months at a stretch.
This time around, we seek a trailer — basically a box on wheels. Trailers have wheel bearings, tires and brakes that must be maintained. But they don’t have engines, transmissions, radiators or fan clutches. One downside of trailers is that they must be towed by a vehicle that prickles with those complications. But at least a tow vehicle can get regular exercise during non-camping seasons.
My wife and I had been aiming for a lightly used trailer, maybe a couple of years old. The pandemic led to a well-reported surge in recreational vehicle sales, both new and used. Used camping trailers now are scarce, and the few available are priced close to new ones.
We seek a trailer that’s not too big, because neither of us want to lug an overstuffed couch and a six-seat dining room with a crystal chandelier. We want a trailer that’s not too small, because we want to sleep comfortably and be able to use the bathroom without being contortionists. We prefer to arrive at a campsite, pull down a step and be done with setup — so we don’t want any slide-outs or canvas fold-outs. A year of casual looking yielded zero used units that fit the bill. Like Goldilocks, we want a trailer that’s just right.
So this spring we (my wife first, me dragging behind as usual) decided to buy a new trailer that suits our requirements. We made a down payment Saturday. There’s an inventory backlog, so it’ll probably be a couple of months before the dealer takes delivery.
In the meantime, I’ll devote my spring and summer days to enjoying nature close to home. Maybe I’ll even dust off my hiking boots and go for a walk in the woods.
