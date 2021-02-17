Shock and thaw. In a way, that pairing describes what the pandemic has been doing to business for 11 months. COVID-19 delivered a freezing shock to commerce, paychecks and bottom lines. Since then, we’ve been gradually and inconsistently thawing as various categories of business cope with changing limitations both governmental and societal.
Nearly every category of business enterprise was shocked last March when efforts to control the spread of coronavirus resulted in an economic shutdown of unprecedented scale. Much of the world suddenly stopped working.
Limitations finally are thawing out here and there, but it’s still plenty cold out there in the business world.
Most of us in March 2020 assumed we’d quickly get past the virus, and that the economic trauma wouldn’t last long. We were wrong, oh, so wrong.
We have witnessed amazing scientific advances since the world cringed under the weight of the 1918 flu pandemic — jet engines, satellites, Crocs, spray-on tans, computers, cellphones, modern medicine. But it turns out nature still has more power than mankind.
Scientists immediately got to work crafting vaccines, and produced several alternatives in record time. Meanwhile, though, the best tools we’ve had to battle the epidemic are the same ones leveraged 103 years ago: facemasks and social distancing. They worked back then and they work now.
Today’s death toll — nearly 500,000 Americans have died of coronavirus so far — is growing alarmingly close to the 675,000 U.S. deaths the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributes to the Spanish Flu a century ago.
Epidemiologists believe the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. The 1918 pandemic lingered for two years. The current pandemic likely will last at least that long.
Businesses suffered in 1918. Businesses are suffering today.
Front-line service workers — waitstaff and hotel housekeepers, for example — suffered immediate loss of income and jobs in 2020. Restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues where people typically gather indoors still are functioning under severe distancing limitations. The economic pain is spreading wide and deep through many parts of the retail, wholesale and service industries.
Any economy is a house of cards in the sense that everything is connected. Knock out one or two cards, and other cards tumble as a result, in turn affecting even more businesses.
The Record-Eagle on Sunday published an article about one economic segment that has suffered major losses during the pandemic: dry cleaners.
Dry cleaners’ bread-and-butter trade is in work clothes: dresses, pantsuits, pants, shirts, suitcoats. Work-at-home guidelines in 2020 removed a large segment of the office crowd from the physical office. When you work at home, loungewear is more comfortable than a suit and tie or a skirt and top. Pajamas or sweats don’t need to be dry cleaned. In Michigan, 60 dry cleaning businesses have been shuttered since the pandemic began. The survivors are expanding services and trimming staff to remain afloat.
Time will reveal other business segments that have suffered pandemic shock.
Retail businesses heavily dependent on in-store traffic are struggling, while efforts to expand online sales and services are helping others adapt. Performance venues and theaters don’t yet see the end of the tunnel. Failed businesses leave landlords with vacant properties. Empty offices don’t need janitorial services. Empty buildings don’t consume electricity or natural gas — so utilities will have less income.
People on unemployment don’t have disposable income, so stores get less business.
Depressed sales figures translate into less business for manufacturers.
Our economic house of cards has taken a cold beating through the last year. But there are signs of a thaw.
As vaccine distribution progresses furing the next few months, social distancing requirements may be relaxed. Epidemiologists, though, say coronavirus and its variants never will disappear. At least a segment of the population likely will remain leery of large indoor gatherings, perhaps forever.
Widespread masking and social distancing has resulted in a very mild flu season, because influenza — though a very different beast than coronavirus — also is spread via exhaled droplets. So I won’t be surprised if mask-wearing becomes a permanent fixture of winter fashion for some portion of the population.
The economy, businesses and workers already have been hit by too much shock. I hope there’s a thaw on the horizon.
