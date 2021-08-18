Skilled labor is in short supply. Manufacturers need CNC operators. Hospitals seek nurses. Restaurants are advertising for experienced cooks and servers. Contractors search for carpenters.
The shortage of skilled labor has been building for decades. The forces that created this situation are many: the nation’s aging population, increasing college admissions (which translates into fewer young people choosing careers in skilled trades), a general decline in labor force participation, and others.
Everything from excavating companies to upscale clothing boutiques have been challenged to hire and retain workers.
The COVID-19 pandemic made the situation worse.
Social distancing measures designed to slow the spread of the deadly virus forced many workers to stay home for extended periods. Expanded unemployment benefits designed to keep those workers from becoming homeless may have convinced some to stay away from work longer than they otherwise might have. A few months at home apparently led to much soul-searching, and some workers realized they could seek fresh career pathways — so they didn’t go back to their old jobs.
Some of us who were lucky enough to work from home through the pandemic discovered we don’t miss the commute. I’ve gained an extra hour every day that I spent pre-pandemic fighting traffic. Plus another half hour every weekday morning I don’t need to spend making myself look pretty and smell good. I still shower, but it doesn’t take nearly as much effort to get ready for a Zoom meeting than it does to get ready for an office appearance.
I’ve tried to make good use of the extra time.
With my wife’s help this summer, I put up a fence we’d been planning for years. I reinforced an arbor in my wife’s garden that lately had begun to resemble the Leaning Tower of Pisa (but instead of appearing picturesque, it looked like it was about to lay down and take a nap). I installed a drain at the edge of our patio that every spring becomes such a giant puddle that I’ve christened it Lake Inferior.
There are plenty of other household chores I haven’t yet attempted to tackle.
I’ll do my small part to alleviate the skilled trades worker shortage by trying more do-it-yourself carpentry.
I shall be assisted in my quest for lumber mastery by a 15-year-old table saw I just acquired from my father, who, with failing eyesight at age 90, decided he probably shouldn’t be using it anymore.
For the last 20 years, my only power saw has been a handheld circular saw, the most basic of electric cutting tools. I’ve worn out four or five electric drills in the last two decades, but my old circular saw keeps on spinning.
A lifetime of wielding handheld power tools has left me still a relatively unskilled carpenter. I’ve always told myself that a straight line has no place in a crooked world. But that’s just an excuse for poor workmanship. I hope the addition of a table saw will allow me to make cuts truer and cleaner than is my habit.
I know I’ll never be a skilled trades worker. I’ve seen those folks at work, and they’re artists with saws and drills. By comparison, I am a klutz.
Building a house is a huge project that requires many skills: carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electrical, painting, shingling, heating and cooling, ventilation, drainage, architecture and engineering. All that is beyond me.
My dream is to one day build — not a two-bedroom, two-bath affordable home for humans — but simply a birdhouse. That will be the pinnacle of my personal carpentry journey. When I transform scrap lumber into a sturdy structure suitable for a feathered family of four, I will consider my carpentry apprenticeship complete.
To begin my journey, I must learn to safely operate dad’s old table saw. Maybe it will empower me to cut a straight line for the first time in my life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.