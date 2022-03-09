Response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows the interconnectedness of our world.
The near-universal condemnation of the invasion is not a surprise. Few national leaders — and even fewer citizens — hunger for war. War results in fear, death and destruction. The number of people who benefit from military conflict pales alongside the number who suffer.
What has surprised me this last couple of weeks is the variety of products the U.S. imports from Russia.
Looking around my house, I don’t see anything that was made there. I prefer to buy U.S. products whenever possible, but many consumer goods in my possession originated elsewhere. Power tools and computer chips in China. Shirts in Malaysia. Cameras and a car in Japan. Books in England. Coffee in Colombia. Olive oil in Italy. Our house could be classified as multi-national consumer corporation. But nothing jumps out as made in Russia.
Plenty of Americans, though, do purchase and consume goods that are made in Russia.
Former football star Joe Namath made national television news last week by banning Russian vodka from his restaurants. Stores Aldi, Publix and Total Wine declared they won’t sell it. States including Pennsylvania and North Carolina have proposed bans on the sale of Russian vodka. New Hampshire, Ohio and Utah may follow suit.
The owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids removed bottles of old Soviet vodka brand Stolichnaya from his shelves and replaced it with Vektor vodka, produced in Ukraine.
Stolichnaya for the last 20 years has been produced in Latvia.
A message early last week on stoli.com stated “Stoli® Group has had a long history of fighting oppression from the Russian regime. We unequivocally condemn the military action in Ukraine and stand in support of the Ukrainian people. ... The Stoli® vodka brands and its owner Yuri Shefler were exiled from Russia nearly two decades ago.”
The company announced Friday it will rebrand its vodka to distance itself from Russia, from Stolichnaya to Stoli.
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he will ban Russian oil imports. Forbes says Russia accounted for 7% of U.S. gasoline imports in late 2021.
The 2021 BP Statistical Review of World Energy said Russia in 2020 produced 10.1 million barrels per day of crude oil and natural gas condensate. The U.S. produced 11.3 million barrels per day, Saudi Arabia 9.3 million. Those are the top three fuel-producing nations. The U.S. doesn’t import natural gas from Russia.
Two gas stations in New Jersey bear the name Lukoil, an oil company based in Moscow. The Newark City Council last week passed a resolution urging the city to suspend licenses — because of their connection to Russia — for the two stations.
Other U.S. imports from Russia include iron, steel, fertilizer, tree nuts, seafood, dairy products, snack foods, precious stones and metals, software and video games. Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of imported goods in 2019. The U.S. that year imported $22.3 billion in Russian products, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.
Wheat prices spiked in the U.S. late last week on fears that Ukraine’s production this summer could be down or nonexistent. Russia and Ukraine together provide about a third of the world’s production of wheat.
Website www.russianfoodusa.com says its most popular items sold in the U.S. include Birch Tar Soap, Cambrian Blue Clay, chocolate-covered marshmallows and cookies with baked milk. It also sells chocolates, salami, nesting dolls, canned fish, buckthorn oil, pickle soup mix, and caviar.
It remains to be seen how sales of those various items in the U.S. are affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Trade going the other direction, from the U.S. to Russia, certainly will decline in the coming months.
Harley-Davidson last week said it has suspended bike shipments to Russia. Disney, Sony and Warner Brothers each said they will halt movie releases in Russia. Apple said it will stop selling at Apple stores in Russia.
Europe’s economy likely will be affected more severely than ours. Europe is very dependent on Russian natural gas and oil — 40 percent of its energy imports come from Russia. The European Union imports about 90 percent of its gas, about 97 percent of its oil. In contrast, the U.S. is not nearly so dependent on energy four outside our borders.
U.S. imports of gasoline from Russia are a relatively small piece of our energy pie, but the rest of the world gets a lot of gas from Russia.
That’s why oil and gas prices are skyrocketing around the globe. That’s why prices at Michigan gas pumps leaped up in the last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.