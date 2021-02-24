Self preservation is one of the primary drivers of life, both animal and vegetable. Survival of the fittest is an integral part of nature — for every species from amoeba to oak to zebra. But culture cannot exist without cooperation, which requires more than just self interest.
Mountain climbers rope themselves together so if one member of team stumbles, the others can provide support and prevent a catastrophic fall. They know everyone in the group has a better chance of success if they stick together. Climbers frown on sayings like “every man for himself” and “sink or swim.”
Civilization, like a successful mountain expedition, is built atop a foundation of cooperation. That’s why people chip to help when disaster strikes. Hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, tsunamis, explosions and multi-vehicle pileups draw out people ready to help the afflicted, through donation or action.
The (now former) mayor of a Texas town last week, during that state’s Arctic blast, told his constituents they could sink or swim — alone. He told them that cities, counties and utilities owe citizens nothing during a disaster. In a social media post, he told his voters they were lazy and weak if they were unable to provide heat, water and food for their families during the disaster, a natural mess that no one — not the state, town or electric utility — was prepared for.
He apparently forgot that people pay utilities to provide reliable service, especially when it is most needed. He forgot that government officials are elected to serve their constituents, particularly during times of trouble.
That small-town mayor resigned. Meanwhile, other residents of the town were posting on social media asking how they could help neighbors struggling to keep kids from freezing and families going thirsty.
“Pulling yourself up by your own bootstraps” is an old adage that has a dual meaning. On the surface, it refers to someone, alone and without help, pulling themselves toward success. But a second glance at the phrase reveals the fact that such an act is impossible. No matter how hard you pull on your shoes, the effort will never lift your body off the ground.
Civilization, culture, society and communities all exist because individuals pool their efforts to move forward. Citizens work together toward the common goal of building a future. Combined progress allows individuals to thrive as the community prospers.
No individual, of course, is perfect. We all have personal demons. Some people overcome their problems, some are consumed by them.
And no government is perfect. Governments, at their best, provide a framework of stability, safety and opportunity. The best governments strive to support their citizens every day, including during disasters.
But I admire folks who attempt big chores without help.
A single person can move a 1,000-pound chunk of concrete across a grassy lawn. My father (now 90 years old) proved that to me less than a decade ago.
I arrived for a weekend visit and learned he was midway in the process of moving a solid concrete three-step stoop from one side of his house to the other. (I years ago stopped worrying about the reasoning behind his self-assigned projects). He had used 2x4 levers and brick fulcrums to muscle the concrete chunk atop a series of steel pipe rollers.
Single-handedly, Dad had moved the payload perhaps four feet on its journey. He’d been working on the project for a week.
With two extra humans on deck, it took a couple of hours to motivate the concrete the remaining 60 feet to its new location.
Large tasks are easier, faster and safer if more than one person shares the work. That fact is the basis behind the concept of workforce specialization. It’s why we all have different jobs in modern society, specialized tasks that mesh together like gears in a giant machine.
It’s still possible for an individual to hunt food, build a cabin, haul water from the creek, chop firewood, teach children, negotiate trade agreements, make jewelry, rebuild a 1964 Pontiac, raise sheep, weave clothing from wool, program a computer, and construct a guitar from materials found in the forest. But that person likely would be too tired to enjoy life.
A single individual theoretically could design an airplane, mine metal ores, forge and assemble all the parts, drill for oil, refine it into fuel, clear a runway and teach herself to be a pilot. But progress arrives at a faster pace if many people combine their efforts. And I’d rather fly in a plane that was designed and built by a team of experts instead of an aircraft designed and built by an amateur.
Like mountain climbers, we’re all roped together in society, each dependent upon others.
That’s why the Michigan Retailers Association praised Michigan state legislators for declaring Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, as Supermarket Employee Day — in recognition of the critical role grocery workers have played throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan Senate last week adopted Senate Resolution 18, sponsored by Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Kevin Daley (R-Lum). The Michigan House adopted House Resolution 36, sponsored by House Agriculture Committee Vice-Chair Bryan Posthumus (R-Cannon Township). The measures declared Monday as Supermarket Employee Day.
“From day one, Michigan supermarket employees have worked exceptionally hard during unprecedented times to keep store shelves stocked and environments safe for customers to shop throughout the pandemic,” association President William Hallan said in a release. “We are indebted to these unsung heroes and appreciate lawmakers for recognizing the critical role these workers play in keeping our communities fed and in minimizing the spread of COVID-19.”
