It’s official. Robots have taken over. An email last week touted a product that demonstrates we humans no longer are required for even the most personal of chores.
One thing we’ve kept to ourselves — until now — was the ability scratch out messages in messy cursive with a ballpoint pen — thank you notes, love notes, heartfelt jottings of joy or gloom. Now robots can do it, too.
The Handwrytten app allows customers, for a fee as low as $3.25, to outsource the creation of a handwritten note — to show you care. And perhaps to apologize for not caring quite enough to write the note yourself.
I think this is progress in reverse — with potentially dire consequences for the long-term future of homo sapiens. We no longer are alone in the ability to cross the t’s and dot the i’s in cordial greetings on paper. This service ushers in a new era of robot supremacy. If the human hand is not required to create a hand-written note, what’s left for us men and women to do?
Inventors through the last century have created a string of machines to help us communicate more clearly with each other: printing press, telegraph, radio, typewriter, telephone, television, computer, fax, printer, email, text messaging.
Voice-recognition software allows spoken words to appear instantly on the computer screen. Designers devote careers to creating fonts and typefaces that are attractive and easy to read. Character recognition software can convert handwritten cursive into attractive digital text.
Now an entrepreneur has decided it’s time to bring things full circle. What we need, that business mind decided, is a robot that can transform text messaging into scrawls on paper. Now a human can type a message on a computer keyboard and a robot can make it look like she or he actually cared by translating the typed words into chicken scratches on a card.
Similar technology, the Autopen, has been used behind the scenes for decades to scrawl the signatures of actors and politicians, to save them the chore of communicating directly with their numerous fans.
Perhaps in these times of social upheaval and political strife, society is ripe for the steady hand of robots to scrawl messages of congratulations, faith and hope. We’re all just too nervous and battered by pandemic stress to write such notes ourselves.
Handwrytten.com offers more than 100 card designs, with messages ranging from “Love Your Face” to “What I Call Mother” to “I’m So Glad you Were Born.”
That last one, I guess, is intended to be inserted in the newborn’s baby book for reference 60 years in the future, when there might be robots whose sole purpose is to decipher vintage robot-written notes to aging people who have forgotten how to read cursive.
I’ve run across a couple of folks in their 20s who never learned to read or write cursive. When presented with a handwritten letter, they were unable to decipher what, to them, was some kind of ancient code. I found it hard to believe they’d never received an aunt’s birthday card filled with cursive and attached to soap on a rope — or that their school systems had dropped cursive from the curriculum. But both seemed honestly mystified by the flowing characters in a handwritten letter. I was happy to provide translation services from the ancient hieroglyphics into modern spoken English.
Handwrytten provides the opposite of that service. It translates text messages into the ink-on-paper cursive favored by those youngsters’ ancestors. So there’s no need for them to learn the flowing typography of penmanship.
The app, perhaps, is a baby step toward a future world envisioned in Richard Brautigan’s 1967 poem, “All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace.”
The author dreamed of a world of “programming harmony,” where mammals frolicked in “a cybernetic forest filled with pines and electronics.” He wrote of “a cybernetic ecology where we are free of our labors and joined back to nature, returned to our mammal brothers and sisters, and all watched over by machines of loving grace.”
If a robot can scrawl a heartfelt handwritten birthday greeting for a mere $3.25, why can’t an army of sophisticated and loving robots oversee all of society?
