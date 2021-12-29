New Year’s resolutions are a joke to some people. It’s true that many resolutions dissolve in January or February like Alka Seltzer in water — they’re visible and full of roiling energy at first, but they bubble away in a short time and disappear.
Some resolutions actually are kept, I’m told — by people who really desire to make a change and have the willpower to follow through.
My past resolutions have been, as most seem to be, fleeting. Yeah, I lost some weight — but it eventually came back. And, yes, I joined a gym and actually used it two or three times a week for most of one year. That, too, dropped away with the sands of time.
This year, I am embracing three resolutions that I believe I can stick with — if I retain the fortitude to persevere.
They all involve getting away from my desk more often, and they all address areas of my life that took major hits because of my pandemic-driven lethargy.
In no particular order, here’s my 2022 trio of intended behavior changes:
- Declutter our garage and my home office.
I’ve always been a packrat, but these long months of pandemic haven’t helped. Though I’ve spent more time at home during the pandemic than in past years, I’ve spent less time than usual puttering around the garage and have allowed my home workspace to get messier than my desk at work.
The workbench in our garage is piled high like a Dagwood sandwich.
My cherished collection of used bolts, nuts and washers is nestled safely in three recycled plastic animal cookie jars, but they’re buried under a collection of old carpenters clamps, which are hidden under an electric drill and a coiled 50-foot orange extension cord, which in turn are below a leftover piece of foam insulation. The sandwich is topped by a half-empty tube of silicone caulking that now is frozen into uselessness.
My desk in the house is just as bad.
Though I admit to sometimes have a cluttered desk at the downtown Record-Eagle office, I was motivated pre-pandemic to regularly straighten my workspace because it fell under many eyes during the course of an average day. I therefore was subject to public shaming if I let the mess get too far out of hand. I didn’t want to be known as keeper of the office pigpen, so I made efforts to regularly discard flotsam and jetsam that washed up on the Sargasso Sea of my desk.
I never had the neatest workspace in the building, but I tried.
I recall one particularly frenzied pre-holiday scrubbing when I came upon a collection of Christmas cards from public relations workers dated four years prior. They were hidden under a three-year-old Leelanau County phone book and a two-year-old directory of Lansing lawmakers. I felt like Indiana Jones digging through layers of antiquity at an archaeological site.
Instead of finding a golden artifact at the bottom of the dig, I found only a years-old spiral notebook filled with jottings from a meeting with an entrepreneur about his new business, which since I’d written those notes had grown from a sole proprietorship into a full-fledged business so successful that it moved from Traverse City to a metropolitan area in another state where it had access to larger production and distribution facilities.
- Put more effort into maintaining my body.
My physical frame has become creaky at the places it bends and squishy in the places it doesn’t. I wish I could insert Zerk fittings on some of my joints.
So when they start protesting I could snap on a grease gun and pump in some lubrication to make them work smoothly again.
Working at home this last year and a half has saved many hours of commuting time. But it actually tied me even closer to my desk, which has depressed my physical fitness.
When I worked at the downtown newspaper office pre-pandemic, I typically would use lunch hour to go for a walk along Front Street or around the downtown neighborhoods. I’d stretch my legs, burn some calories and partake of fresh air. I’d observe comings and goings and construction projects.
Collaborating with coworkers had me moving around the office. That didn’t account for a lot of physical activity, but it was something.
This last year, I’ve instead found myself at the end of the day realizing that I’ve barely moved out of my office chair. Office chitchat happens only during Zoom meetings, when I’m still planted in a chair staring at the same computer screen.
Buried in work, I frequently forget to get out of my chair until I realize in midafternoon that I neglected to take a lunch break. So I jump up for 30 seconds of exercise — a stroll around the living room — before sitting back down to finish the day’s work.
- Create more “me” time.
The pandemic not only removed me from the office and frequent contact with friends and relatives, it also led me to partake less frequently of activities that I cherish. I allowed work to rule my days, lethargy to rule my nights.
Beach days have been few the last two summers. Kayaking suffered. Hiking suffered. Bicycling suffered (because my left knee doth protest). Photography suffered, because during the pandemic I’ve rarely taken the time to go on photo safaris — my favorite excuse in years past to become a local tourist for an hour or two.
A return to any of those enjoyable activities, pandemic or not, will help me both enjoy life and get my body moving.
My 2022 resolutions aim to make me feel more at home in a decluttered space, improve my physical condition and make better use of personal time.
I hope you resolve to make changes that will help 2022 be a better year than 2021.
Have a happy new year!
