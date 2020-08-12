Working from home has been my new reality for nearly five months.
For decades, I’ve spent five days a week, eight hours a day, piloting a desk in an office space buzzing with co-workers. That changed in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic was creeping closer to Traverse City.
One Friday about five months ago, a co-worker announced he planned to try working from home. I decided to think about doing the same, and, before leaving the office, set up remote desktop software so I could access my workstation remotely.
A blast of coronavirus-related news that weekend convinced me to actually try working from home the following Monday. I’ve physically stepped into the newspaper office just a handful of times since March.
On the whole, it has worked remarkably well.
My car is gathering dust in the garage, so our gasoline bills have plummeted. But our monthly electric bill has been running more than twice what it was last year — operating a computer with near-constant internet activity apparently gobbles up electricity.
The computer sitting on my home desk — a squat black box with the words “Cooler Master” emblazoned on the front — has become a close personal friend during the last five months. It’s grown into the buddy who helps get my work done.
Cooler Master is not perfect. Sometimes when I crack the whip too hard I can hear the computer’s multiple cooling fans pump up to full speed to keep the innards from overheating. But the machine generally cranks along with few complaints, performing tricks that could only be dreamed of a couple of decades ago.
Even early computers were amazing devices.
The first one I owned had a little 9-inch CRT monitor that could display orange text on a black background. The first newspapers I worked for had slightly larger CRT monitors, and the text could be any color you wanted, as long as that was green on black. Those early computers were a huge step forward from the typewriters that served Ernest Hemingway, Agatha Christie, Isaac Asimov and Danielle Steele.
I’ve always enjoyed learning new ways to use a computer. Photoshop was a revelation after spending years in a photographic darkroom mixing chemicals. Page design programs work much more precisely than paper and sticky wax. Modern word processing software is a joy.
The last five months haven’t changed the fact that I make my living punching keys eight hours a day. The pandemic just moved my keyboard from a bustling downtown office into a silent guestroom.
The transition has been interesting.
Now I occasionally see an error message pop up on the screen that says “Communication error.” That’s not all that different from the puzzled facial expressions I’d see on coworkers’ faces when I’d say something they didn’t understand. Before, when co-worker had a bad day, it could be a struggle to help them recover. When Cooler Master has a bad day, a reboot powers it up as happy and fresh as the sunrise.
Our relationship, though, has had a few bad days. I hate it when a story is flowing smoothly from my head into my fingers, but words on the monitor slow to a crawl. On those says, a reboot usually helps. But a couple of times, when cooling fans continued to run so fast the computer whined like a big nervous dog, I’ve had to track the problem back to software issues.
Back in May, Cooler Master once crashed like a long-distance runner hitting the wall. A reboot didn’t fix the problem. I had to delve into my shallow stash of technical knowledge to bring things back to normal.
But we’re still friends, the computer and I. Most days, Cooler Master perches quietly on the end of my desk, electronic brain at idle, patiently awaiting my command.
And I’ve been commanding it a lot the last five months. Cooler Master is my connection to gainful employment.
Everyone wonders when the pandemic will be under control, when kids can safely return to school, when we can safely repopulate the office, when commerce can regain momentum, when life can get back to some semblance of normal.
I asked Cooler Master if it knew when the pandemic will end. The little blue lights blinked as if it was thinking, but then the cooling fans accelerated to full scream and everything locked up. The computer never gave me an answer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.