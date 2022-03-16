Paper is back in the news.
Remember the early days of the pandemic, when toilet paper — a necessity of modern American life — was in short supply and store shelves were emptied as people stocked up?
It might happen again, though not necessarily in the U.S.
EuroNews.green reported last week that Europeans could find it difficult to buy toilet tissue in the coming weeks. This time around, the cause is tied up with Russian oil and the war in Ukraine.
The creation of paper is an energy-intensive process, EuroNews.green reported.
As an example, the publication said it takes the same amount of energy to manufacture one tonne (an imperial ton, 1,016 kilograms, about 2,240 pounds) as it does to make 11,500 pots of coffee.
That comparison makes about as much sense as explaining the size of Boardman Lake with the number of green paper St. Patrick’s day napkins it would take to sop up the water.
Anyway, it takes a bunch of energy to make toilet paper. The paper industry is the third-largest industrial energy consumer in the European Union.
Paper firms in Italy have shut down because of the energy shock generated by the Ukraine war. The entire European chain of paper production is crumpling, affecting paper products from packing material to toilet tissue.
Proponents of renewable energy consider the current crisis yet another reason the EU should pivot further toward renewable energy like wind and solar, so it won’t be so reliant on Russian oil.
Toilet paper also made the news last week in the United States. CNN reported that “shrinkflation” — already visible in candy bars, cookies and Gatorade bottles — has trickled into American bathrooms.
Procter & Gamble’s Charmin 18-count mega package now contains 244 sheets per roll, down from 264. That amounts to about a roll-and-a-half less per 18-count package. The brand’s super mega rolls now have 366 sheets, down from 396.
The company said innovation is costly and cutting back on the amount of product per package “is one way of reinvesting in this innovation,” CNN reported.
It also mentioned that the company supplies different product sizes to different retailers, so rolls at different stores may have different numbers of sheets.
CNN quoted a Procter & Gamble executive as saying the company is facing a challenging cost environment caused by continued effects of the pandemic on supply chains. The company said it will raise prices for products including dryer sheets, detergents and baby and feminine care products.
Raising prices is another way of reinvesting in innovation.
Simply putting prices on products is getting to be problem in Europe.
Food news website FreshPlaza last week published a story by Dutch Graphic Group headlined “Panic in label land.”
A paper plant in Finland produces glassine paper that is used for 80 percent of the food labels across Europe, but it has been idled by a strike since Jan. 3. That special paper is now in short supply. Much of the label-printing machinery in Europe is set up to use glassine paper, and switching to a different type is difficult — and other suitable paper types aren’t readily available. Some paper factories in France also have ceased production, the story stated.
Prices for various food labeling materials, including paper, in the European Union have leaped in the last year, by between 40 and 300 percent.
Panicked retailers are talking about saving paper by reducing food labeling to only product name and price, skipping ingredients and nutritional information. Or they might print directly on product packaging — if boxes are available.
Europeans may need to adjust to a retail world without complete labeling.
Americans may need to adjust to toilet paper rolls that are shorter than they used to be.
