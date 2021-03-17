Holidays have been different since the pandemic began. Family gatherings are smaller, neighborhood parties socially distant, community celebrations nonexistent.
These changes have been stressful for sociable people. It’s even put a dent in the anti-social calendars of less outgoing folks.
I’m not the most sociable creature in the neighborhood. Introvert is my middle name. I tend to be a wallflower at parties. When someone tells me there’s a “big bash” coming up, my ears don’t perk up — they slouch down.
This year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be less boisterous than usual. Social distancing will throw a wet blanket over the holiday.
St. Patrick’s Day never has been prominent on my personal list of annual high points. In grade school, I’d always forget to wear green, so I’d get pinched all day. As a 20-something it seemed I’d usually end up driving home a bunch of drunk friends, one of whom would vomit inside my car. In middle age, I basically forgot St. Patrick’s Day existed. Now, past middle age, I still can’t work up too much enthusiasm for the green day.
But that’s just me. I know a lot of you begin looking forward to March 17 right after Valentine’s Day.
St. Patrick’s Day is all about holiday traditions: setting off fireworks, trimming the tree, eating turkey, firing up the barbecue grill, exchanging gifts. Oh, right — those are other holidays. On St. Patrick’s Day, we celebrate by wearing green socks, eating cabbage and drinking green beer in an overcrowded bar. Except this year, the bar won’t be so busy because of the pandemic.
Many will be disappointed, as they have been each holiday in the last 12 months. Holidays bring us together with family and friends, something that has been rare and precious during the last year.
Introvert though I am, I love my family. The isolation has been difficult these last few months. But I have little enthusiasm for crowds, and haven’t missed being swarmed flocks of strangers.
I prefer my beaches lonely, my holidays quiet and my drinks shaken not stirred. My favorite time to grab a seat in a pub is when the place is empty. Holiday hordes are something I prefer to avoid.
Several years ago, a group of us went tubing on the Manistee River. We made the incorrect decision to do this on Saturday of Labor Day weekend.
For three hours, we battled aquatic traffic heavier than Detroit rush hour. People on canoes, kayaks and inflatables yelled across the river with great energy. Men (it’s always the men) leaped off tree trunks into the water. Someone in a canoe plunked an out-of-tune guitar and screamed the unintelligible lyrics of an unidentifiable song. Rafts of tubes tied together blocked the river. Some kayaks raced past, impatient with the traffic jams. Canoes tipped over. Beer cans ran rampant on a field of blue. Laughter and whoops of joy echoed off the hills. Someone vomited.
It wasn’t the relaxing float I had envisioned.
My favorite holiday excursions are from from the madding crowds. But social distancing is weighing on my psyche. Even introverts wanna have fun. I’m beginning to think I might enjoy a good, old-fashioned crowd — when finally become safe to swim in a pool of humanity.
Right now, though, we’re still working toward the day when a crowd won’t be dangerous to public health. Until that day comes, we’re all plodding through the annual holiday calendar in a pandemic holidaze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.