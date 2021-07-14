Regular readers of this column know that I am far from the sharpest tool in the shed.
I’ve committed plenty of blunders in my years as an individual, a parent, a worker. My only excuse is that I’m human.
My humanity came into play once again Sunday afternoon. The resulting chain of events turned what could have been a productive Monday into ... something more akin to a comedy of errors.
Sunday I was trimming saplings in our backyard that had weaved themselves into our chain link fence.
I prefer to use tools that are in good working order. I had just used a bench grinder to sharpen our hatchet, so it was ready to go to work.
Cutting tools are supposed to cut when you use them. If they’re dull, they don’t cut — instead they bounce or slide. When I cut a tomato, I want the knife to cut cleanly and predictably. A dull knife tends to slip, which can lead to accidents. Same concept with an axe. A dull blade can react unpredictably when it strikes wood.
The hatchet was sharp. My brain — apparently — was not.
The project drew sweat, which dripped into my eyes. I got tired. But I kept going, sapling after sapling, until I was nearly done.
I don’t know exactly how it happened, but somehow the sharp end of the hatchet connected with a finger. In a millisecond, my mind switched from “let’s finish this task” to “ow!” From “I feel hot and sweaty” to “I feel like an idiot.” From “I’m looking forward to a cold lemonade” to “I hope I didn’t just change my life permanently.”
To my credit, I didn’t shout or cry. I calming walked around the house to where my wife was watering the garden and asked her to rinse off my hand with the hose. She’s a nurse, so she also didn’t shout or cry. We went inside, and she calmly administered first aid.
The blood was oozing so fast that neither of us could get a clear look at the wound. So she squeezed on a dollop of antibiotic ointment and tightly wrapped three bandages around my finger. She told me we should go to urgent care because I might need stitches. I shook off the suggestion because, well, because I’m not the sharpest tool in the shed.
Three hours later, I removed the bandage hoping for a closer look to assess the damage — but the blood started flowing again. So we wrapped it back up. I again shook off my wife’s repeated suggestion that we journey to urgent care. I said, “Nah. It’s just a deep scratch. It’ll be fine in the morning.”
It wasn’t fine in the morning. I gingerly removed the bandages Monday and was horrified to see a deep and long gash, the two edges of skin far apart. And blood again began seeping out.
So I contacted my boss and told him I’d miss a morning meeting because I had to go to urgent care.
The practitioner there was very sweet, but I suspect she was thinking: “Another man who mishandled a sharp object. Just what we need on a busy Monday morning.” I told her my wife had said I should visit urgent care right after the incident. She nodded in agreement, admiring my wife’s wisdom.
She told me that if I’d come in soon after getting the wound, she’d have put in five or six stitches and the wound likely would have healed cleanly. But since I’d delayed, she could only put in one stitch — because after the delay it would be unwise to seal the wound completely, since bacteria almost certainly invaded overnight. So she needed to leave an escape route to avoid trapping that bacteria under the skin where it could fester. As a result, my scar will be more prominent than it would have been had I not delayed treatment.
The longer a wound lays open, the more likely infection may result. Small scratches tend to close quickly on their own. Large wounds require stitches in a timely manner to help the healing process. That makes sense, even to a dull tool like me.
She prescribed a regimen of antibiotic pills and told me to come back in week to get the stitch removed. She also asked me if I was up to date with a tetanus vaccination. I told her I thought so.
Then I hopped in my car — finger throbbing under a bulky gauze wrap from two anaesthetic injections and that single stitch — and made it to a business appointment just in time. After that, the day segued into a Zoom meeting I attended while I basking in the heat of the noonday sun in a parking lot. An hour into that meeting, my phone battery died.
So I started the car, hooked my phone to the car charger, and drove to the pharmacy to pick up the antibiotics. My phone by then had just enough juice to reconnect to Zoom, but soon died again. That’s when I noticed my gas tank was nearly empty. So off I went to a gas station, phone still trickle charging.
When my phone finally came back to life, a voice message from urgent care told me I was, in fact, several years overdue for a tetanus booster.
So I drove back to urgent care for a poke in the arm. The waiting room was full, and I felt a dozen eyes drill into my back when they called my name ahead of several folks who had arrived before me. I was in and out within five minutes, so I didn’t feel too bad about jumping the line.
That’s a long story. It was a long day. With very little work accomplished.
But at least this dull human tool is taking his antibiotics like his wife told him to. And the next time I get a serious cut, I’ll take her advice and head straight toward medical help without delay.
