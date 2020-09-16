One size does not fit all. That simple statement is true about shoes, apartments, politics and even environmental remediation projects.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this month established its new Office of Mountains, Deserts and Plains. The unit is intended to help the EPA address “cross-cutting issues unique to the region,” according to a release.
The EPA was created in 1970 to address a broad range of environmental issues. Based in Washington, D.C., it operates 10 regional offices spread across the country.
But it makes sense to create a special unit that can coordinate and oversee the shared problems that cut across the western midsection of the nation.
Those shared problems are a result of the intersection of business demand, industrialization and historical timeline.
What used to be the American frontier hosted many decades of mineral exploration and production. Silver, gold, coal, uranium and other resources were extracted over more than a century of lax or nonexistent environmental regulation. Massive quantities of chemicals including cyanide were used to process the raw materials. When mines ceased to be profitable, they were abandoned.
People have mined since the Stone Age. Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is pockmarked with ancient copper diggings. They mostly are harmless, because humans worked them only by hand. They’re basically holes in the ground that present relatively little danger to the overall environment.
But many of the mines scattered across the American West were worked after the Industrial Revolution. Instead of digging shallow mines by hand, modern miners used explosives and, later, machinery to burrow deeper into the rock, sometimes releasing minerals from underground. They used caustic chemicals to separate valuable materials from waste.
Mining techniques grew bigger and better through the decades. The problems they left behind grew bigger and worse.
Abandoned uranium mines are a particular problem because miners — to extract the valuable uranium — brought up many tons of radioactive rock and dumped it on the surface, frequently near streams, which can deliver contamination downstream.
All across the western mountains and desert, thousands of old mine workings still leach chemical problems into soil and water. They lurk in the back country, large and small, quietly inflicting long-term damage to water, soil and wildlife.
The EPA release set out the organization’s case for creating the new office in Denver:
“For over 100 years, states west of the Mississippi River have been a domestic source for hardrock mining because of their mineral-rich lands. Most of the sites are located in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Nevada, as well as parts of southern Missouri, western Washington, and northern California. Historical methods for mineral extraction and processing frequently created environmental problems, including acid mine drainage, erosion, and hazardous substance releases that resulted in surface and groundwater contamination and degraded habitat.”
Those western states share the common thread of ground and water pollution left over from thousands of abandoned mines.
They’re not alone.
Michigan has seen its share of mining controversy over the years, mostly in the Upper Peninsula. Iron mines have operated near Marquette for decades, and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has found some nearby contamination.
But the mountain and desert West host a pervasive legacy of abandoned mining operations that boggles the mind in scope and severity.
The EPA release states: “Creating a western lands-focused office will not only give EPA the ability to prioritize and accelerate cleanup of all mining sites in the west, it will also act as a model for other regions across America needing to address their own unique environmental challenges.”
Each EPA region faces different challenges, but the West’s hardrock challenge may require the biggest clean-up shoe.
One size does not fit all.
