A skit last weekend on “Saturday Night Live” made me both laugh and cry.
It depicted a storybook family of four opening presents on Christmas morning. The father, daughter and son took turns excitedly showing off a long list of gifts they’d received. Interspersed with their wide variety of thoughtful gifts, the mother repeatedly mentioned she received a robe.
Many moms like to give. They take on the task of choosing, buying and wrapping holiday gifts for their loved ones. Sometimes they don’t receive as much in return as they deserve.
My wife and I both laughed out loud as we watched the comedy sketch. Halfway through the skit, I realized there weren’t enough presents under our tree for my wife. I glanced over and saw she was laughing — but I thought I could detect a melancholy shadow in her eyes, a shadow that suggested the on-screen mother’s disappointment hit a bit too close to home.
Back in the skit, the mother left the room to cook breakfast as the other three continued their frenzy of gift opening. She returned to say she’d gotten burned by the stove, but no one acknowledged her pain. The other three still were unwrapping an unending pile of gifts, including a stack of boxes for the dog. For the mother, there was only the robe.
There’s more than one present under our tree for my wife. Some of them were purchased by my wife for herself. That reality has come about over years of marriage because of one of my many shortcomings — I’m pretty terrible at choosing gifts.
I make an effort to learn my wife’s likes and dislikes, but over the years we’ve both acknowledged that my gift-giving skills fall short. No matter how fast I run or how far I throw, my gift choices tend to end in fumbles or tackles. I occasionally nail a Hail Mary pass or kick in a field goal, but my season average of gift-giving during three decades of marriage is dismal.
So we’ve fallen into the routine of my wife buying gifts she wants. Sometimes she lets me wrap them, but even at that I’m second-string. And the joy of surprise is as rare as a successful kick from 90 yards out.
I’ve done a lot of thinking this holiday season about what to get my wife. From experience, I know not to buy her a necklace made of green stones (I thought that was a sure winner). A red coffee mug shaped like a fox has gathered dust in our cupboard for years. Other gifts I thought would be sure to please just quietly disappeared, never to be seen again.
This year, there are several gifts under the tree for my wife. She doesn’t know what is in some of them. But, in my mind, there are never enough.
I’m still thinking about what I could give her that would show how much I truly care. Maybe a robe?
