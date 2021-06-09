My thumb has been many colors over the years.
It’s been gray after playing in the sandbox. It’s been blue from staying outside too long in winter. It’s been black after turning wrenches under old cars. It’s been red after accidently hitting it with a hammer.
But my thumb never has been green.
My first attempt at gardening was cut short long ago. When my age hovered in the single digits, I received a birthday card that had one dried bean glued into it. The text was something about growing tall like a bean stalk. I ripped the bean off the card and buried it in the dirt outside my bedroom window.
A couple of weeks later, it actually sprouted. The bean plant became my little secret, which I planned to reveal to my parents after I eventually harvested enough food to serve the family dinner. I was very excited when it grew to a height of maybe eight inches, rivaling the nearby weeds. I began fantasizing about how many beans it would produce.
The next day, I came home from summer adventuring and discovered dad had mowed the lawn. My bean plant dreams had been cut short. I realized I should have told someone about my agricultural project, or at least installed a yarn fence around it to warn away pests like weevils and fathers.
Various half-hearted gardening attempts in adult life have shown that my thumb of many colors is anything but green.
Tomato plants produced fruit — promptly consumed by Tomato Hornworms. I’ve tried to establish some color in our backyard several times by scattering perennial flower seeds from cardboard tubes (Guaranteed to Provide a Rainbow of Color!) that either were eaten by birds or weren’t viable to start with. I planted a dozen green pepper plants, tended them with care all one summer, and harvested a grand total of one pepper that measured half an inch long.
I’ve tried gardening in pots, in straw bales and in the ground. If anything sprouts, it is destined to soon be chewed on by rodents or gulped whole by deer. If my attempts survive animal threats, they typically fail to produce blossoms or vegetables, and just sway listlessly in the wind like weeds.
I’m a gardening failure.
So I’m lucky my wife has a pair of green thumbs. They contrast nicely with her red hair.
She has created and nurtured several flower gardens across our property. They provide splashes of color much of the summer, lush greenery all season long. The gardens have changed over the years as her enthusiasm for different types of flowers has grown and waned.
We have irises from the Iris Farm west of Traverse City. We have lilies from the Betsie River Centennial Lilly Farm north of Manistee. We have annuals from Garden Goods, perennials from Pine Hill Nursery in Traverse City and Northwoods Hardware Home & Garden in Glen Arbor.
I’m happy to share what muscle I have to help spread mulch, carry dirt, dig holes and install edging. But she does the important gardening stuff like choosing plants, deciding where to put them in the ground, fertilizing, weeding, watering and tending. I’m afraid that if I put my anything-but-green thumbs too strongly on her gardens, they’d wither or be munched by wildebeests.
Actually, I can claim one gardening success.
More than a decade ago, my wife and I visited the home of one of my co-workers. We found him kneeling near his garage, ripping at the edges of a huge patch of lily of the valley. He said they grew so fast he had trouble controlling them, and aimed to eradicate them from his property.
Lily of the valley are beautiful little plants. I asked if we could have a few. My friend pointed to the pile of pulled plants he planned to burn and graciously said we could take as many as we liked. I planted a few along the south side of our house, confident that my not-green thumb would strike again. To my surprise, they have thrived. They’ve slowly spread and now provide a lovely patch of green all summer, with short-lived fragrant blossoms in late May.
Maybe I should plant a bean in their midst, where it isn’t likely to get mowed down.
