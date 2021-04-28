I value mobility — I like to travel and explore.
My need for speed apparently appeared the day my parents discovered I could crawl. My mother still talks about the time she put me on the living room floor, answered a knock at the door, and found me moments later at the top of the stairway.
I graduated to walking, running, tricycle, pogo stick, bicycle, unicycle — then back to bicycle, which really is more usable. I’ve experimented with bus, train and airplane travel. But American mobility is built on the automobile, and the car right now is the most practical method of long distance transport in northern Michigan.
It’s been decades since I attempted to unicycle any distance. It’s been even longer since I traveled by pogo stick. My car usually gets a workout. It hasn’t these last 13 months.
Compared to the cross-country journeys I enjoyed in my youth, I haven’t roamed often or far in recent years. But I still like to look around, see new places, meet interesting people. In the last decade, that mostly translated into exploring northern Michigan, with the occasional long-distance jaunt to Grand Rapids, Sault Ste. Marie or Detroit.
Then the pandemic arrived. My mobility since has been severely limited. My wife and I visited Benzie County three times in 2020. I ventured into Traverse City perhaps a dozen times. One of my most distant treks in 2020 was to the farm of my sisters-in-law near Boyne City. I’ve never before been this much of a homebody. My world shrank in 2020.
Being immobile has been a drag. Not being able to see my elderly parents face-to-face for months at a time has been brutal.
My parents, who live near Alpena, are 88 and 90 years old and still live independently. My wife and I usually visit several times a year. A planned visit last April was canceled by the pandemic. We made a socially-distanced visit in October, and that was it for the year. The whole family has been extra careful, because my parents are quite frail, each dealing with multiple long-term health issues. They basically became hermits, worried that any infection likely would be fatal. Everyone in the family has been hesitant to take the chance of exposing them to the virus.
So we made a lot of phone calls in 2020. My parents don’t have internet access. Cellphones barely work in their neighborhood. We’ve been trying for years to convince them to move closer to town. But they love their little house in the woods.
Mom and Dad used to be very mobile. They lived in a motorhome for nearly two decades after retirement, spending a lot of time in Florida, Arizona and California. They both loved the vagabond life. Even last year, Dad still was talking about again hitting the road — but he and Mom no longer are physically able to travel. Dad knows that but won’t openly admit it — even to himself.
Even now, after both my parents have been fully vaccinated for a couple of months, they still worry that COVID-19 could take them down, and they insisted no one visit until vaccinations became fully effective.
I got my vaccine as soon as I was eligible, and last weekend finally visited my parents — two weeks plus two days after my second shot, six months after our last face-to-face, more than a year since our last hug. My wife already was fully vaccinated, so we jumped in the car and high-tailed it across the state to the sunrise side as soon as my vaccine was at full effectiveness.
It was great to see them, talk face to face and help with a few chores around the house.
Except for a pair of too-brief hugs while holding our breath, we maintained some semblance of social distance. Mom and Dad both know they’re susceptible to any number of side effects that could be brought on by COVID-19 or any other serious ailment. They’ve learned from experience that even a common cold can leave them weakened for weeks.
We did our best to be careful. But it sure felt good to feel some confidence — because we are vaccinated — that walking into my parents’ house wouldn’t put them in mortal danger.
After so many months of immobility, it also felt good to be back out on the open road.
