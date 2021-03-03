Traverse City last week had Michigan’s lowest average at-the-pump gasoline price, $2.56, according to AAA.
The statewide average had climbed 12 cents a gallon from the previous week, to $2.76. That’s the highest average price Michiganders have paid since September 2019, more than two years ago.
Drivers last week in Marquette were paying $2.76, Detroiters $2.75, Grand Rapids and Lansing residents $2.77. Saginaw had the highest price in the state, $2.78.
It’s winter in the north country, so it’s not surprising that local gas prices are reasonable here. Traverse City residents know our gas prices typically float upward like a helium balloon in the touristy summer months. So we enjoy our comparatively low fuel prices while we can.
Gasoline prices are elevated right now for two main reasons.
First, crude oil prices have been rising.
Second, an unusual cold wave rolled across Texas causing problems with refineries and pipelines. Frigid temperatures made outdoor working conditions dangerous for employees. The cold shut down three refineries in Port Arthur, one in Corpus Christi, one in Beaumont, one in Baytown. A refinery in Houston operated at only minimum capacity during the freeze. A Galveston Bay refinery shut down most of its operations. A refinery across the state border in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had problems during the cold spell.
Power outages stopped the flow of crude oil in Enbridge’s Line 59, which runs between Chicago and Cushing, Oklahoma.
So gas prices are up because the raw material costs more and there’s a bottleneck at the point of production. That double whammy is hitting consumers right in the pocketbook.
Many of us, because of the pandemic, aren’t driving as much as we used to. So minor gas price fluctuations don’t worry us too much. But higher fuel prices translate into higher transportation costs for packages, boxes and bags.
The price of gas may stabilize.
But other price increases may be on the way. Leave it to the economists to give us reason to worry.
Rumblings across the internet last week suggested that some investors are thinking way ahead of us mere consumers. That’s no surprise, since successful investors always think far into the future. Their prognostications aren’t always right. But sometimes they are, and that’s when big money can be made.
The rumbles in this crystal-ball go like this: Interest rates have been low during the pandemic. Now that things seem to be taking a turn for the better on the health front, the economy likely will rebound. The Biden administration is pushing for more stimulus — in the form of a $1.9 trillion Recovery Program and perhaps a push to rebuild U.S. infrastructure — which could accelerate such a rebound.
As the economy recovers, consumers will be spending more. In response, financial institutions likely will raise interest rates. That, in turn, will force manufacturers to raise prices. Inflation might come to define the global economy. Investors who believe in this scenario apparently last week began selling off the more risky items in their portfolios.
Of course, for every economist seeing that outcome in the murky crystal ball, there’s another who doesn’t see any inflation in the swirling mists.
All this fortune-telling is way above my financial knowledge level.
I can’t even predict what a loaf of bread will cost next month. Actually, I don’t know what a loaf of bread costs today. My wife does much of our shopping, and when I do that chore, I tend to ignore individual price tags and just put what’s on the list into the cart. Maybe that’s why the final tally at the register always make my jaw drop. The devil is in the details.
But how much we spend on bread is low on my personal list of worries. I’m guessing a loaf of bread costs somewhere in the neighborhood of what a gallon of gas sets us back. My wife’s weekly commute consumes several gallons of gas. That’s a bigger financial detail than the single loaf of whole grain we typically consume in a week.
Higher gas prices make it more expensive not just to commute, but also to visit relatives spread across the state and to drive to a vacation destination.
Much of the last year, I’ve felt like I’ve just been killing time, waiting for the coronavirus bubble to burst and be gone. Coronavirus fears have kept me separated from my parents and siblings for a year, so our gas prices have been zero on that front. Last summer, my wife and I vacationed locally, but we did burn a little gas to make a few day trips to the beach.
I look forward to the day when fossil fuels take a back seat to alternative energy sources.
Right now, though, I hope this pandemic quickly recedes into the history books. Then my wife and I could safely visit our families — and burn a little more gas in 2021 than we did in 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.