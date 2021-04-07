I wish I could adhere to the old advice to “Never let them see you sweat.” But my pores have a mind of their own every time I sit down at a job interview.
It’s been a few years since I had a job-seeking sit-down with a stranger. Memories of some past experiences linger.
Early in my career, I decided I wanted to get out of town. Out of Michigan, actually. I hankered for some far-away adventure. So I did some research and found several newspapers seeking workers with approximately my skill set that were located in places that sounded interesting. I sent cover letters and resumes to half a dozen potential employers scattered across a wide geographic net including Arizona, California, Montana, Oregon and Bermuda.
The bait drew only a single bite.
A publisher in a small Nevada town called me. We chatted for five minutes, mostly about the weather here and there, and then he asked me when I could start. It was the most pain-free interview of my life. The publisher turned out to be a terrific boss who taught me a lot.
He spoiled me for future job interviews. He made it so easy that, despite study and effort, I never developed good interviewing skills.
Second in my list of “good” interview memories involves a newspaper in Colorado where I had worked as a reporter for three years, then moved on. Five years later, back in Michigan, I noticed that my old employer, 2,000 miles away, was seeking an editor. I applied.
A couple of weeks later, the owner called. We chatted for 90 minutes. It was a relaxed and comfortable phone call and I thought I made a great impression. We caught up on old times, then talked about a variety of topics, including how an editor can best make the paper’s staff accessible to members of the community and how extensively a newspaper should report on suicides.
Despite my self-evaluated stellar interview performance, he named someone else editor — someone I freely admit had more extensive qualifications than me. I still admire the paper’s owner, but in retrospect I wonder if he ever seriously considered me for the job. If not, why the hour-and-half phone interview? Was he just being courteous to a former employee? Was he just enjoying my scintillating conversational skills?
Other job interview experiences were painful.
One time, a potential employer arranged a telephone interview with a panel of five people I’d never met and never did meet. They anonymously grilled me for an hour. I imagined them sitting in a boardroom huddled around a speakerphone, giving each other knowing glances as they critiqued my answers. I wondered if they were all paying attention or if a couple of them were, perhaps, shooting rubber bands across the table at each other to pass the time. I sat stiffly at my kitchen table, phone in hand, desperately trying to sound intelligent. Apparently I failed.
I once interviewed for a writing gig with a large corporation, and I was quite sure as I sat down that I wouldn’t get the job. I was right.
I really wanted the position, and had spent hours researching the company and its products. I was nervous. I was quite unhappy in my then-current situation, so needed a change.
That nervousness set me off on the wrong foot. And I made the mistake of walking a mile to the interview on that hot summer day. I thought the stroll would help calm me down. Instead, each step made me more nervous — and produced another droplet of perspiration. It didn’t help that I was at the peak of a weight-loss/weight-gain cycle. I arrived plastered with sweat.
I was shown into a tiny room with stark undecorated walls, three plastic chairs and two interviewers who immediately began firing prepared questions at me like pair of verbal tag-team Tommy guns. Each question seemed like a deep philosophical inquiry into my mental state, and each required a three-minute stream-of-consciousness oral essay in response. None of the questions had anything to do with the job I was applying for nor any of the preceding questions. The moment I finished choking out one response, the other half of the tag team barked out the next question.
The session left my body covered in flop sweat, my mind swirling with self-doubt and confusion, and a desperate need for fresh air. It was the worst interview of my life. My extensive preparation didn’t pay off.
Job seekers always are hungry for advice about interviewing.
Last week, I ran across an article that listed questions you should always ask when you’re in a job interview:
- How has the position changed in recent months or years?
- What are typical challenges people face in this job?
- What personal development opportunities does the company offer?
- What comes next in the interview process?
Asking those questions, according to the article, shows the interviewer that you want the job. Maybe. I thought applying for a job meant you were serious about it — but perhaps I’m living in the past.
The job market has changed since I last interviewed years ago. Low unemployment — at least pre-pandemic — means job seekers have more choices. It means employers sometimes have fewer choices. So some employers have adjusted their interview process.
This changing reality is illustrated by the gradual simplification of job application forms at a certain fast-food emporium here in Traverse City.
More than a decade ago, the restaurant had a stack of job applications on the counter. Each was two pages densely packed with questions about schooling, past employment, current situation, etc.
A couple of years later, the form was simplified to one page. It later shrank to half a page.
A couple of years ago, the same restaurant offered job applications in one of those pull-tab ticket dispensers and the only requested information was name and phone number.
It has become increasingly hard for employers to retain workers, particularly in low-paying positions. So I imagine the interview process is a little simpler these days than it used to be, at least for some jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.