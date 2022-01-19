My wife and I met up with our youngest son, currently living in the Detroit area, last Friday in Mount Pleasant. We drove two hours south. He drove a little over two hours north.
He started a new job a few weeks ago and it was the first opportunity we had in months to see each other, our first chance to exchange Christmas gifts.
It wasn’t our typical holiday celebration.
We set up a rendezvous at a Mexican restaurant so we could talk comfortably out of the single-digit temperatures. We masked until we were installed in a booth in a remote corner of the dining room. We feasted on quesadilla, enchilada, burrito. We talked about his new job, which pays the bills but offers him little in the way of creative satisfaction — and about his dreams of moving on soon to a job that better fits his interests and education.
Then we retreated to the warm cab of our pickup truck to exchange gifts before saying our goodbyes.
My wife and I have driven to Mount Pleasant several times before, so we’re fairly familiar with the route. But we still consult a map now and then. This time, we treated navigation a bit too nonchalantly on the return journey.
Halfway home, we were chatting when both of us noticed an unusually tall and narrow triangulated bridge, perhaps a bulky remnant of the railroad age. Simultaneously, we both said something like, “I don’t remember seeing that on the way down.”
Then we noticed a signpost that stated we were in Evart, a town never before on our downstate route. We knew we had missed a turn. We consulted a map and made a course correction.
My navigation mistake cost us only about eight extra miles. And we enjoyed seeing a slice of new-to-us territory.
I’m proud of my navigation skills. I like to know the way home when I’m traveling, be it on a local road 50 miles away, a highway 1,000 miles away or a hiking trail 100 yards away. I feel confident venturing forth into the wider world as long as I can point the direction back to where I started. Even Lewis and Clark knew they just had to walk east to return home. Exploration is rewarding — and fun as long as you’re not lost.
That’s true of physical travel as well as exploration in other aspects of life.
Embarking on a new career is a way of taking a new “road.” Education prepares us for a new path in life. Starting a small business after earning a paycheck from an employer certainly is choosing a fresh route forward.
Whatever we do in life can be considered a path of some sort. We arrive every day at forks in the road — to opportunities, to choices.
Some decisions lead to wonderful new worlds. Some lead to disappointment. Some lead to dead ends. That’s when it’s good to know the way home.
Of course you can’t always retrace your steps exactly — because time and choices burn some bridges behind you. But as long as you maintain a sense of direction — a general awareness of who you are and where you are in life — you can make course corrections and carve a route toward your goal.
Not all career changes work out. Sometimes we find ourselves in situations that just happened. We roll along in life smoothly until one day we realize that all is not well, that we’re not where we want to be, that we’re not going where we want to go. Then it’s time to pull safely off the side of the road and look at a map.
Like my wife and I did Friday when we saw that eye-catching and unfamiliar bridge.
We could have kept going straight, and that might have shown us new sights, perhaps introduced us to the wonders of downtown Reed City. But we wanted to get back home, so we consulted the tools we had at hand — Google Maps, compass, dead reckoning, the knowledge that moss tends to grow on the north side of trees — to set a route back to familiar territory.
My wife and I got home just a few minutes later last Friday than we would have without our little off-course adventure.
We trust that our son eventually finds his way into a career path that helps make him happy in addition to just paying the bills. Whatever he does, we hope he always knows the way home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.