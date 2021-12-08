My garage suddenly became smaller a couple of weeks ago. We purchased the second-largest vehicle I’ve ever owned (the largest was an antique motorhome that even the world’s largest crowbar couldn’t lever into a typical garage).
Our garage used to seem spacious, if a bit saggy around the edges. But it always had plenty of room. Last winter, we squeezed four cars into a space designed for two. That is no longer possible.
The aging structure has experienced a parade of vehicles we’ve owned during the last 30 years. Few cars that are driven daily last forever, so they come and they go.
Our garage itself is a shining example of primitive folk art, courtesy of a previous owner who apparently considered himself a handyman. The poured concrete floor tilts the wrong way. The wall blocks don’t quite line up. The masonry is less than professional.
The first summer after we bought the place, I used a series of borrowed house jacks to gradually persuade the sagging rafters back up to almost where they belonged, but stopped short when the creaks got real loud. A few years later, we had a contractor tear off the whole roof structure and replace it from the blocks up with proper trusses.
Some of the cars we’ve owned gradually chipped and faded, themselves becoming pieces of folk art. We’ve purchased only a single new car in all that time, so every other vehicle arrived at our household with a running head start toward becoming a Michigan rust bucket.
We’ve had cars that were red, white, blue, green, yellow and various shades of brown and tan. We’ve had sedans, vans, compacts, SUVs and a vintage station wagon. They’ve usually occupied the garage two at a time. Until our kids moved out of town, their cars were left rudely out in the elements.
A few years ago, our transportation stable grew from two to three. My wife and I needed a vehicle powerful enough to tow a camping trailer we planned to buy, so we added a gently used SUV. Neither my wife nor I could bear to sell our 15-year-old ragtop Jeep. Neither of us wanted to sell our decade-old hybrid that travels close to 50 miles on each gallon of gas.
When winter arrived after the purchase of our third car, I used my Tetris skills to jockey the Jeep into the garage sideways in front of where we parked the Prius. With the SUV in the other slot, we could still close both garage doors. The following year, I realized the three cars fit even better if we pulled the Jeep far forward parallel to and in between the other two cars. It made my attempt to be a Tetris wizard looked pretty foolish.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our sons moved back in with us and brought his compact car. We discovered that we could fit all four vehicles in the garage — though the tails of two stuck out, so we couldn’t close the doors. But the situation worked OK last winter.
This summer we finally purchased our long-planned camping trailer. Just a few miles on the highway told me that the SUV was near its limit when towing — and I decided I wouldn’t feel comfortable or safe on a longer trip. Two weeks ago, we went shopping for a more suitable tow vehicle. I expected it might take weeks or months to find a truck that felt right. But my wife and I agreed we’d found a winner in the fifth used vehicle we test drove that first day.
We bought it on the spot, which is very much unlike me but very much like my wife. I drag my feet while she leaps forward.
Our new-to-us half-ton pickup is three feet longer than the SUV it replaced. It’s also a few inches wider and fits through the garage door with just an inch to spare on either side of the mirrors. There’s no way we could fit four cars in our garage. My real-life game of Tetris is as obsolete as an Atari video game console.
Then our other son had a bit of a problem and took our Prius on temporary loan downstate. Three vehicles now are snuggled in the garage, sheltered from whatever winter throws at us.
It’s true that one set of taillights still sticks out in the weather. But we can close the other door, the one behind our four-year-old truck.
