Cool, rainy autumn days make me crave hot beverages. It feels good to hold a scalding mug in my hands while a chilly breeze wafts across my face.
All three of the world’s most popular hot beverages originate a long way from northern Michigan.
- According to legend, tea as a drink came to be in China about 2,700 B.C., when a leaf fluttered off a bush and fell into a bowl of hot water.
- Cacao was used to create a chocolate drink by the Olmec people, who lived in a region of what today is Mexico, at least as far back as 1,000 B.C.
- Coffee was discovered in Ethiopia around 600 A.D., when a goatherd noticed that his animals got frisky after eating a certain kind of berry.
Many folks drink coffee to make use of the frisky feelings they get from ingesting caffeine. Some drink it just because it tastes good.
As with wine, craft beer and hot sauce, nuance of taste has led to the commercial availability of an enormous variety of coffee. And tea. Hot cocoa, at least in my experience, lags a bit behind on the number of variations widely available.
Depending on who you ask, there are 30, 20, 12 or three main varieties of coffee. I thought there were just two: delicious and too strong. I’m not a coffee connoisseur, and the abundance of choices in coffee shops leaves me staring at the chalkboard in utter confusion. I enjoy a cup now and then, but my knowledge of coffee is about on par with that of a 12-year-old who just sneaked his or her first sip of the diluted bean. But I know that marketers have created a global industry based on thousands of variations in flavor.
Again depending on who you ask, there are six, five or three main varieties of tea — plus countless herbal variations. Perhaps because I’ve sampled fewer kinds of tea than of coffee, I’ve actually been able to define my palate more with tea than java. Green tea is my favorite, Earl Grey is alright, and I’m not adventurous enough to give any others a real chance. I admit to working through a Celestial Seasonings variety pack years ago, but I don’t recall it being a particularly pleasurable experience. Go green or go home is my mantra, and that has nothing to do with which university I attended (my high school colors were green and white, but my college colors were maroon and gold).
Many brands of hot cocoa are available, but I don’t think the breadth and depth of variety compete with that of coffee or tea. I admit to a preference for dark hot chocolate on a cold winter night. But I wouldn’t refuse the offer of lighter-flavored milk chocolate with a few of those little marshmallows floating on the top.
Anyway, coffee, tea and cocoa all are big business.
Estimates of the current value of the global coffee market, depending on who’s doing the estimating, range from $102 billion to $465 billion. Estimates of the value of the global tea market are equally uncertain, ranging from $12 billion to $55 billion. In any case, coffee and tea are huge economic drivers.
Hot beverages support the economy in nations where the raw product is grown and processed. They also support plenty of local workers everywhere coffee or tea is served.
Light of Day Organic Teas grows tea just west of Traverse City. But most tea consumed in northern Michigan is grown a long way from here. To the best of my knowledge, coffee is not grown commercially in Michigan.
We do grow apples, and Michiganders seasonally enjoy a mug of hot apple cider made from local fruit. Coffee and tea, though, have a firm grip on the taste buds of drinkers in northern Michigan and virtually everywhere on the planet. And we all constantly search for the perfect cup of hot beverage.
Thankfully, that is a quest that never will be complete. There’s adventure in the search, wonder in the journey, charm in the chase, for perfection.
Arabica or robusta coffee? Green or oolong tea? Foreastero or trinitario cocoa? The variations seem endless.
A hot mug of any of the above feels good on a crisp autumn afternoon. And it can make me contemplate how many thousands of miles that flavor has traveled from origin to mug.
