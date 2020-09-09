Several months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still anyone’s guess how things will shake out. Experts keep their noses to the grindstone as they seek answers and solutions. The rest of us wait impatiently for a breakthrough, or at least some notable progress.
But mostly our minds spin around uncertainty — and fear.
Fear that we or a loved one could become infected, perhaps suffer long-term health consequences, perhaps even die from coronavirus. Fear that we may not have the money to pay the rent next month. Fear that our economic futures could be decimated. Fear that life may never be the same as it was in that Golden Age before we’d ever heard of COVID-19.
Just how afraid are we, as a society? Results of a recent survey hit my in-box last week and may offer a hint.
There’s no doubt polls and surveys can be misleading. The way questions are asked can skew answers, either on purpose or by accident. The choice of who to ask the questions plays a huge role in accuracy of results.
But surveys and polls, if conducted with scientific and mathematical expertise, can offer some insight into reality. They are one of the best ways we have to take the pulse of society — if they are undertaken with a true desire to measure reality.
The survey, commissioned by a group I’d never heard of before — ValuePenguin — is interesting. I consider the results with a grain of salt, but I suspect they offer some insight to our collective state of mind.
ValuePenguin, a unit of LendingTree, hired a company called Qualtrics (which I’d also never heard of before) to conduct an online survey of 1,105 Americans in mid-August, according to the emailed release.
The results suggest that most of us are have scaled back activity this summer (no surprise there), and that many of us are afraid, in varying degrees, of losing our jobs or at least a portion of our incomes (also no surprise).
About 72 percent of the respondents didn’t take a summer vacation this year. About 44 percent of respondents didn’t take any paid time off this summer. About 22 percent took less time off than usual.
Of the respondents who curtailed their time off this summer, 36 percent said they stayed on the job because didn’t have anywhere to travel, 28 percent said they were saving up vacation time for a later date, 17 percent said they didn’t have enough money to take paid time off, 16 percent worried they could be furloughed or laid off if they left the workplace on vacation, 13 percent said they would feel too guilty to take paid time off while working from home, and 11 percent specified other reasons for working through the summer months.
Respondents were able to choose multiple answers to the “why” question.
Because this survey was conducted online, it was limited to respondents who own a computer. That means the poorest among us weren’t included. Of course, those folks probably aren’t able to afford a summer vacation even in the best of times.
The results, though, suggest that many of us don’t have the cash to vacation — or worry about keeping our jobs through the duration of the pandemic, and therefore worry we might not have enough money to keep a roof over our heads in the coming months.
There’s an undercurrent of fear and pessimism running through society. Most of us are feeling stressed.
Which is why the stock market’s stellar performance this summer confuses me. Small businesses across the nation are squeaking by or giving up, while Wall Street investors appear to think everything is just fine.
The market is soaring like an eagle in a calm blue sky while main street is fluttering unsteadily like a butterfly in a gale.
Optimism is a very good thing. But none of us knows what this winter — or next summer — will bring.
We hope the medical community can develop an effective vaccine for coronavirus. We hope the economy stabilizes and recovers. We hope small business owners successfully slog through these trying times. We hope clerks, servers, shelf-stockers, truck drivers and everyone else who works for a living find ways to get by until the coronavirus is defeated.
It’s tempting to cave in to fear when bad news keeps rolling along in front of us. But better times will come. Hope is more powerful than fear.
Maybe that’s what the smiling stock market is trying to tell us: Things are going to be fine, and we just need to press on regardless.
I hope so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.