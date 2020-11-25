Worry and lack of security go together like mashed potatoes and gravy. If your data is in danger of dripping off the side of the plate, worry remains stuck squarely in the middle.
Feeling exposed — to weather, loss by theft, embarrassment, or any other of the many things that can hurt us physically, psychologically or financially — rarely feels good.
Too much time in the summer sun leads to sunburn. So I try to remember to use sunblock. The idea of baring my face to the sun, though, seems strange right now. November generally isn’t known for warm, sunny days. And anti-coronavirus face masks subtract some of the joy.
Even so, I’m thankful the outdoors can provide solace even during a pandemic. Experts say outdoors is the second-safest place during the pandemic. First place is home, away from co-workers and friends.
Many of us will be feeling isolated Thursday, certainly more so than on most Thanksgiving Days. Big family gatherings aren’t safe, according to pandemic experts. My house, like many across the nation, will be quieter than usual during the holiday.
But I have much to be thankful for. My family, both nuclear and extended, has remained healthy in 2020. My wife and I, so far, have been able to keep earning regular paychecks.
Even so, all of us have worries. This may be known forever as a year of stress and fret. Mostly, though, it is a year that has been defined by insecurity — in health, business stability and personal finance.
Privacy has become the mantra of 2020, what with masks, social distancing, working from home and limitations on gathering size. As a result, the internet has become even more of an information superhighway.
Online security is more important than ever.
We need to deal with passwords for computers, cellphones, bank accounts, retirement plans, email, social media, health insurance, Social Security. The list never seems to end.
Nordpass, a company that sells password management software, last week released its annual list of the 200 worst passwords in common use.
Too many of us cling to passwords that long ago should have been tossed. Years of warnings about identity and data theft appear to have made barely a dent in our collective conscious.
The most commonly breached password in 2020 is that old standby, “123456.” Surely we can do better, folks.
But “123456” has been the most commonly cracked password for five years running, according to Nordpass. More than 23 million accounts with that password have been breached, the company reports. Yet more than 2.5 million people continue to trust “123456.”
Nordpass’ list of passwords most often breached in 2020 also includes, in descending order of popularity: 123456789, picture1, password, 12345678, 111111, 123123, 12345, 1234567890 and senha.
That last one puzzled me. Until I looked it up and discovered one translation of the Portuguese word “senha” is “password.” People all over the world fail to take cybersecurity seriously.
Most of the listed 200 worst passwords can be cracked by hacking software in less than a second, according to Nordpass.
“Senha” takes about 10 seconds to crack. One of the better-performing passwords on the list is “picture1,” which can take up to three hours for hacking software to crack, Nordpass says — but it’s still horribly weak protection for a bank account or anything else that matters.
Other passwords on the list that take less than a second to break include: passwOrd (used by at least 16,000 people in 2020), 123456a, 654321, 666666, 112233, asdfghjkl, 1q2w3e4r5t (look at a computer keyboard to understand that one), princess, batman, sunshine, dragon, pokemon, monkey, purple, iloveu, blink182, cheese, charlie, soccer, football and baseball.
Because it’s longer, “basketball” took a hacking tool a whopping 10 seconds to crack.
Security experts offer this password advice:
- Use a different password for each account — so if one is compromised, others remain secure.
- Don’t use easily guessed passwords. Any word found in a dictionary is easily cracked by software.
- Never use your name, address or birthdate as part of any password.
- Mix uppercase and lowercase letters, and include numbers and special ch@racter$.
- Avoid repeating a character (33, qq).
- Use long passwords. Many experts recommend at least 12 characters.
- Password-generating software can help create random long, complex passwords.
As password management software maker Nordpass is careful to note, remembering a bunch of cryptic passwords can be difficult, so management software comes in handy. Lots of password management programs are available, many for free.
Peace of mind and good cybersecurity go together like turkey and stuffing. So enjoy Thanksgiving and upgrade your passwords.
