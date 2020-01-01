One of my top New Year resolutions is to get out.
Outside, that is.
I resolve each year to spend more time outdoors. I’ve been doing worse on fulfilling this resolution in recent years. I hope to do better in 2020.
My ideal version of “outside” is mostly in the sunshine, but snow doesn’t scare me. Weather conditions do, however, affect my choices concerning outdoor recreation. I’m more likely to head outdoors when the sun is bright than when it’s raining. And I’m twice as likely to be outside if the temperature is 70 degrees instead of 20.
A full-blown rainstorm with cats and dogs usually drives me indoors.
Businesses are built on helping us deal with whatever nature throws at us: cold, hot, dry, wet, muddy, steep. From snow tires to rain boots, seasonal changes make the business world spin.
Summer always has been my favorite time of year. It’s comfortable to go barefoot, safe to ride a bike, and not too shocking to tip over in a kayak. It’s the season when ice on driveways doesn’t lead to bruised knees, when blue skies are the rule rather than the exception, when wandering around in nature can deliver all sorts of pleasant discoveries.
My internal compass works pretty well in the summer. But the mechanism can misfire during the February doldrums.
One enchanted evening a few winters ago, I buckled on cross-country skis and waded into the snow-covered forest behind our house. It was near dusk, but I needed exercise. I did some classic striding (I guess that’s what I’d call it, though my personal style is more clumsy than classic) along a familiar and well-used snowmobile track, then swerved off into a patch of woods drenched in magical blue twilight. Ten minutes of slogging through deep powder warmed me right up.
But the two-track I was aiming to bisect, and which I should have hit it long ago, never appeared. Flustered, I turned tail and followed my fresh tracks in near darkness, enveloped in a feeling of being completely lost, until I finally found familiar territory. I’ve avoided that little patch of woods ever since because I consider it a land-locked Bermuda Triangle where my wayfinding skills don’t work. I fear that if I venture back in, I may never return.
This summer, I resolve to embark on plenty of new little adventures in the outdoor world.
My wife and I both enjoy walking in nature. She humors me when I delay our journey to take a photograph. I humor her when her pace-setting leaves me breathing hard.
We both enjoy long walks on the beach. But I sometimes skimp on the exercise and spend a good deal of time lounging on the sand like a happily beached walrus. Other times, though, a long walk on solitary sand is just what the doctor ordered.
One hot July after a long day’s journey into a moonless night, I pulled off M-22 somewhere south of Empire, left my shoes in the car and walked down to the water. The scene was shrouded in mystery. The only light was star glow filtering through fog so thick you could cut it with a knife. The only sound was the whisper of inch-tall wavelets kissing the sand.
The scene was so serene that I got lost in thought and splashed quietly around the curve of the bay, contemplating the nature of existence. Half a mile later, I was startled out of my philosophical trance by unexpected movement around my feet. Hundreds of tiny frogs made the wet sand look like an enormous overpopulated anthill. My toes dwarfed the little amphibians that hopped to and fro through the mist.
I had been daydreaming that I was alone in the universe. The invasion of the frogs instantly transformed me from a solitary being into a giant towering over multitudes of tiny creatures.
That’s the power of nature: It can open our eyes to worlds beyond our normal little circle of experience. It can expand our universe.
And nature can feel good on your face, whether it’s sunshine, snow or rain. Outside feels good. So I plan to get out.
