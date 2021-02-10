I’m going to make a confession. It’s rather embarrassing, but here goes: Super Bowl doesn’t thrill me. Despite decades of watching other people get excited about the annual show of athletic prowess, the event just doesn’t scratch my itch.
This is particularly embarrassing because I worked as a sports reporter in two communities, for a total of three years.
I gave it my best effort, covering baseball, volleyball, tennis, swimming, track, wrestling, rodeo and triathlons.
I interviewed coaches after the crowds went home, then headed back to the office to pound computer keys until the wee hours.
I logged thousands of miles driving to and from away games. I got hit by stray balls taking photos from under the hoop in cramped small-town gyms. I dislocated a shoulder schussing between gates while photographing a downhill ski event.
Occasionally I immersed myself in the action.
- I pre-ran a nationally sanctioned mountain bike course on a borrowed bike so I’d have a better grasp of what the competitors would go through on race day.
- I competed in a 100-mile desert motorcycle race so I could write a first-person story about the experience. I rode so clumsily on my street-legal commuter bike — the event’s only entry in the “Dinosaur” (at least 10 years old) equipment class — that I was disqualified after the second 33-mile lap for being too slow. Event organizers took pity on me and gave me a finishers pin as a souvenir.
- I finished a footrace that at the time was billed as one of the highest running events in the nation. The 12-mile Kendall Mountain Run begins in Silverton, Colorado, at an altitude of 9,312 feet, climbs to 12,998 feet, then descends back to town. If memory serves correctly, I was 79th out of 82 finishers that year in the mid-1980s. By the time I waddled in, spectators had abandoned the finish line and were well into their second beers at local bars. In 2020 there were 144 finishers, down from 215 in 2019.
But mostly I would observe and report.
Standing on the edge of a court or field, I’d jot down play-by-play notes and jersey numbers, then swing my camera up to grab a photograph. Back at the office, I’d develop the film, hang it up to dry, then slide behind the keyboard and try to make sense of my messy notebook to craft a story. After that it was back to the darkroom to choose the best negative and make a print for the next day’s sports page.
Some sports oddities I witnessed still make me smile.
- A local Colorado softball league pitted teams against each other when the diamond was covered in snow. Players were required to wear downhill ski boots and skis, but ski poles were forbidden. Everybody slid into every base, frequently on their rear ends.
- In Nevada, there was a thing called “donkey basketball” in which coaches, teachers and community members rode donkeys equipped with rubber shoes so they wouldn’t damage the court floor. Dribbling was not required. Everyone wore helmets and knee and elbow pads — and rode bareback. Each competitor fell off at least once during the game.
The most vivid memories of my sports-reporting days involve small-town football.
Night games offered photographic challenges. Many of the fields had dim lights.
The gridiron in Ignacio, Colorado, for example, had a single pole-mounted spotlight at each corner of the field, so the end zones were illuminated.
But the 50-yard line was dark — except during one game played under a full moon. It was a challenge to capture a usable photo, especially with the film available at the time.
Arriving in Yerington, Nevada, after a three-hour drive, I learned the school’s irrigation system had malfunctioned the night before and the clay-and-grass field was under an inch of standing water. The afternoon game went on anyway, the players splashing across a sky-blue reflecting pool in the desert.
Meanwhile, I sloshed up and down the sideline trying not to drop my camera and worrying about my best pair of hiking boots.
My wife and I a few years ago watched a televised production of Rusalka (a Dvorak opera about a water sprite) that featured a stage covered in water. It made me think of that long-ago football field, the daintily dressed singers replaced by mud-covered high school athletes scrambling about in oversized shoulder pads.
To this day, when the subject of football arises, my mind immediately slides back to dimly-lit gridirons, dedicated young athletes, small but enthusiastic crowds, challenging working conditions — and to my less-than-stellar skill in sports writing, which might kindly be described as “workmanlike.”
When Super Bowl rolls around, my mind doesn’t fully engage with millionaire athletes and billionaire team owners.Instead, I think about student athletes striving to make parents, friends and themselves proud, facing on-field challenges with cleats and determination.
