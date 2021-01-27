Relaxation is big business. We’re happy to pay for merchandise and experiences that help us escape stress: recliners, sitcoms, trips to Greece, bicycles, beer, guided kayak tours, knitting supplies or whatever else helps you forget the stuff that drives you crazy.
Our escapes sometimes turn around and bite us. I stumbled across an essay last week that illustrates this.
I’ve lost track of where I saw the story. But that’s appropriate, because the article was about losing track of why we pursue certain activities.
The piece began with the writer standing atop a cliff about to jump into a natural pool far below. He wrote that he suddenly realized he didn’t want to make the leap — and never had wanted to. He was there only because he had seen countless social media posts showing other people jumping off cliffs.
His moment of realization came when he was staring down into the abyss of rock and water and simultaneously staring into the abyss of envy. He was suffering from the Fear of Missing Out. Social media is full of pictures and videos showing lots of people leaping off cliffs so the writer felt pressure to follow suit, or he’d miss out on — something. Staring down into that cauldron of water and angst, the writer decided he’d be happy to miss out on the big splash.
He went on to say he had devoted much of his personal time in recent years to following the electronic crowd into a variety of adrenaline-fueled adventures — which, deep in his heart, he never desired.
Old folks call this behavior “Keeping up with the Joneses” — when people feel like they should buy whatever shiny new stuff the neighbors buy.
Many younger folks, instead of collecting lawn mowers and swimming pools like stereotypical 1970s suburbanites, are jumping off cliffs and scuba diving with sharks — all the while piling up a collection of Instagram photos and YouTube videos of themselves in action. Instead of comparing their yards with their neighbors’, they’re comparing imagery with strangers on the internet.
A hollow ring of envy runs through both types of behavior.
I heartily applaud anyone who pursues adventure because they enjoy it, anyone who derives joy from accomplishment. And the desire to show off is part of the human psyche, whether in people sharing selfies, teenagers doing stunts on skateboards or middle-aged dudes revving Corvettes at stoplights.
But forcing yourself into a gut-clenching existential crisis at the top of a cliff solely to compete with strangers on social media is no way to relax. Some folks love taking the leap. Others don’t.
I once jumped off a cliff.
It was decades ago, on a blue-sky August afternoon, from about 30 feet up, into the clear waters of Lake Tahoe. I had to aim between a boulder that barely peeked above the water and another that was submerged. I had seen someone make the leap an hour before, so I knew it could be done. Now I was alone, no one in sight.
I stood on the edge for at least five minutes, contemplating the angles, distances, wind speed, gravitational pull, required forward velocity, rapid beating of heart, quivering butterflies in stomach.
A speedboat zoomed into view a few hundred feet offshore and a couple of passengers waved, apparently at me. I waved back as they roared past, then performed fifteen more seconds of data collection and mental mathematics.
Then I jumped.
My feet entered the water just fine. I’d score their entry a solid 6. Things went downhill from there.
I became aware that I was underwater — and that I felt pain so intense I wondered if I was still capable of fathering a child. A couple of seconds later, I willed myself past the torment down below and began feebly swimming toward the surface. I slithered onto the submerged boulder to catch my breath. I clung to the slippery rock like a drunken garden slug, the pain ever-so-slowly dissipating over several minutes, before swimming to shore.
I have not jumped off a cliff since.
I’m glad I have the memory — at least of the part before I hit the water. I jumped because I wanted to, not because I felt like I needed to be part of a crowd of jumpers. Doing things of your own volition can be just as stupid as doing things because of peer pressure.
Since that leap, I have made a habit of seeking relief from the stressful daily grind with less dangerous pursuits.
But I am rather curious what it feels like to swim with sharks. I suspect, though, that I’ll spend more time in a recliner than a shark cage.
