A rolling stone gathers no moss, according to a proverb with roots reaching back more than 2,000 years.
Just as rocks in motion offer little attraction to moss, people in motion tend to keep clutter at a minimum. Those who move frequently tend to avoid ownership of bulky possessions.
But America always has been on the move, and it’s generally cheaper to move old stuff than to buy new stuff. So an entire class of business thrives on customers who move.
New U-Haul locations recently opened in Honor and Kalkaska. They join a network of already established moving businesses scattered across the region: Allied Van Lines, Denoyer Brothers Moving & Storage, Kurtz Movers, Morse Moving & Storage, One Man & A Van, Penske Truck Rental, Two Men and a Truck and others. And there already were several U-Haul locations in the area.
All these businesses help us transport material possessions from place to place.
The average person in the U.S. moves 11.7 times during her or his lifetime, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That’s not an actual count, the bureau says, but a mathematical estimate calculated from age-specific mobility rates (whatever that means) and the United States Life Tables (which are not a type of furniture, but a grid of numbers presented in the National Vital Statistics Reports).
Many of us do most of our moving early in life, during our college years and shortly thereafter.
Moving is easy at that life stage. The biggest furniture you own is a few boards and milk crates that can be assembled into a shelf unit. A couple of cardboard boxes can contain clothes, textbooks and everything else you possess. A move across town might entail just a trip or two in your Toyota Camry.
Moving gets incrementally more difficult as you age and the longer you stay in one place.
You land your first job, move into an unfurnished apartment and acquire a bed, dresser, maybe a sofa. The population of clothes in your closet multiplies in proportion to how long you live there.
When it’s again time to move, you take stock and realize your possessions don’t fit in your car. So you rent a trailer or a van.
Eventually you settle into a long-term job in a community you grow to love. Years pass and material things quietly pile up in your attic, basement, and garage. If you decide to move at that stage in life, it takes a full-size truck and a crew of helping hands to transport your furniture, appliances and extensive collection of glassware.
Stay in the same house for more than 15 years and the mere thought of moving can bring tears to your eyes.
Thirty years in the same house, and the accumulated clutter tells you that moving would be pure folly. How could you possibly have the energy to move all the recliners, desks, bureaus, Christmas decorations, National Geographic magazines and camping gear that now fill your home? At that stage, it would take a semi-truck — maybe two — to accomplish the chore.
After years of studied observation and personal experience, I’ve come up with a theory about the relationship the typical American has with household clutter during the arc of a lifetime.
My theory is this: We spend the first two-thirds of our lifetimes enthusiastically accumulating clutter: furniture, dishes, clothing, recreational gear, tissue paper cozies, tools and counter-top kitchen appliances. We then spend the last one-third of our lifetimes enthusiastically unloading that clutter.
I formulated this theory after a recent visit to my parents on the other side of the state.
Just like every other time my wife and I have visited in recent months and years, my parents sprinkle the day with repeated offers to gift us things: books, DVDs, their sofa, the remaining five bottles of a six-pack of soda they tried and didn’t like. (We didn’t take the sofa, because they’re still using it.) It seems they really want to downsize their clutter.
Some of my friends say they’ve had similar experiences with their aging parents. At some point (two-thirds of the way through life, according to my untested hypothesis), all that clutter becomes a psychological burden — and citizens of a certain age feel impelled to off-load it, usually onto their offspring.
Looking back through my own history, I realize I have accumulated too many car-related tools that I no longer use, too much fishing gear that is collecting dust. Too many of those, too much of that.
I wouldn’t mind getting rid of most of that clutter, but it still holds a hint of value in my mind — and I know it’s worthless to everyone else. Besides, maybe someday I’ll get back into fishing. Maybe someday I’ll have the time and energy to work on an old car. Maybe someday I’ll build a Frankenstein computer from the electronic components I’ve accumulated.
Or perhaps all that clutter will just linger until I hit that two-thirds mark and it transforms from something of psychological value into a psychological burden. Then, when my kids come to visit, I can offer to give it to them.
Each of us, at a certain stage in life, begins feeling like a stone with too much moss.
